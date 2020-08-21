Precast Pioneer Roland Lindsay Passes Away

The National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) reported that Roland Lindsay, 87, industry pioneer, founder of Lindsay Precast and founding member of NPCA, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020.

He married Linda (Gesaman) Lindsay in 1959. They grew their family with three children, Melanie, Roland Jr. (Ron) and Heather, and worked together, with the support of many, to build Lindsay Precast into a respected and successful leader in the precast concrete industry. Lindsay served as chairman of the board of NPCA in 1988, working for advancement and building relationships among producers to support growth and success for many.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda, and children, Melanie (Randy) Lindsay-Brisbin, Roland (Sonya) Lindsay Jr., and Heather (Michael) Hoffman.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the Canton Audubon Society, P.O. Box 9586, Canton, Ohio, 44711 or The Sanctuary for Senior Dogs, P.O. Box 609054, Cleveland, Ohio, 44109.