Steelmate Expanding Retailer Network

Steelmate announces that Thompson Building Materials is the latest group of building material suppliers to carry the brand.

August 18, 2020
Steelmate
Steelmate Vertical Rebar
Steelmate
Steelmate Logo

Steelmate has announced that Thompson Building Materials is the latest group of building material suppliers to carry the Steelmate brand of vertical rebar stabilizers.

Steelmate is also amid negotiations with a national supply house network that will bring access to its products in nearly all 50 states. The arrangement is expected to be complete this fall.

Steelmate 1 is a vertical rebar stabilizer for accurate placement at foundation. The product assures proper vertical rebar positioning and firmly holds rebar sizes 3 to 8 securely in place. 

In addition, the company is offering a retail package designed to contain 40 pieces of Steelmate 1, and allows the consumer to view the product's design and bright safety orange color before purchase. The new retail package doubles as a re-usable, durable storage container. Benefits of the new package also include a captive, hinged lid, three panel plastic label with graphic instructions, and is 100% recyclable.

Joe Maguire, a concrete contractor and president of Steelmate says, “Steelmate Inc. is innovating advanced construction techniques and methods, never seen before. Our company and our products Steelmate 1 and Steelmate 2, are changing the way vertical rebar is held in place.”


