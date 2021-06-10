Coretex Showcases CoreHub Solution at World of Concrete

Delivering the construction industry’s first “truck area network” IoT platform to provide insights from where concrete is produced to where it is placed.

June 10, 2021
Coretex
Coretex

Coretex, a fleet management solutions company, is introducing its CoreHub integrated IoT solution at World of Concrete, the commercial construction industry’s largest annual international event for concrete and masonry professionals, being held in Las Vegas.

Coretex is a developer of cloud-based visualization software that helps fleets turn complex data into automated business intelligence.

See how it works:


CoreHub connects an in-vehicle IoT hub with self-installed wireless drum rotation, hydraulic temperature, water-add meter sensors and cameras throughout the vehicle to collect and present information about the driver, asset and load to provide contextualization of what is happening on the load and full digital view of supply chain operations.

CoretexCoreHub will bring all vehicles and all assets to one platform, leveraging data and predictive analytics.Coretex

“We are excited to lead the industry in replacing old school telematics with a complete view for precision pouring, including real-time tracking, auto-statusing and specialized GPS features,” says Dean Marris, co-founder and EVP of Coretex. “Key personnel have been able to see at any given point in time how many concrete mixer trucks are ticketed, en route to a job, waiting on site, pouring, and traveling back to their plants, but now far more accurately and in high definition.”

CoreHub will bring all vehicles and all assets to one platform, leveraging data and predictive analytics. It provides valuable quality control and integrity of concrete load information, including valuable sensor data about the mix, water added at the slump stand and job site and time to pour.

CoretexCoreHub connects an in-vehicle IoT hub with self-installed wireless drum rotation, hydraulic temperature, water-add meter sensors and cameras throughout the vehicle to collect and present information about the driver, asset and load to provide contextualization of what is happening on the load and full digital view of supply chain operations.Coretex

Comprehensive verification reports allow suppliers to prove to contractors that their concrete was delivered on time and according to specification. Coretex solutions collect data from disparate sources and integrate with leading dispatch systems to replay trips, define and manage geofences, control assets, monitor driver behavior, and maintain service records.

At the show, Coretex also announced its partnership and integration with CiDRA Concrete, an IoT-based business that provides real time data that continuously measure the concrete quality, air, slump and temperature of the mix from the batch plant to the job site via concrete Ready-Mix trucks. To learn more about Coretex, visit booth #N1479 located in the North Hall – Technology for Construction area or schedule a demo at www.coretex.com/products/industry/construction

