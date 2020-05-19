Spancrete Announces Promotions, Executive Leadership Changes

Spancrete has made changes to its executive leadership team.

May 19, 2020
The Spancrete Group, Inc.
Spancrete has promoted Scott Bertschinger to executive vice president, Kimberly Wacker to senior vice president and Todd Backus to senior vice president/CFO.
Spancrete

Spancrete, a producer of precast/prestressed concrete building products and machinery, has restructured its executive leadership team to position the organization. The company has promoted Scott Bertschinger to executive vice president, Kimberly Wacker to senior vice president and Todd Backus to senior vice president/CFO.

“Spancrete has been a leader in the precast industry for more than 70 years. We have a solid business strategy and a strong team companywide,” says Alan Antoniewicz, president and COO, Spancrete. “With these key leadership changes, we are setting the company up for further success in 2020 and beyond. Their industry expertise and deep knowledge of Spancrete will serve them well as we focus on being a collaborative partner to our customers.”

BertschingerBertschinger

Bertschinger has been with Spancrete for more than 20 years and previously served as the vice president of human resources and risk management. Moving forward, he will continue to be responsible for overseeing all operational management, design and engineering, construction services and HR/safety as executive vice president.

WackerWacker

For almost 15 years, Wacker has successfully developed and executed the marketing and communication strategy for Spancrete. In her new elevated role, she will be responsible for all business development, preconstruction, estimating, marketing and virtual design functions.

BackusBackus

Backus has been with Spancrete for just over 25 years and been an integral part of all finance activities of the company. He will continue being responsible for all financial, payroll and benefits, legal and technology functions as well as taking on risk management for Spancrete in his promoted position.

All will be based at the company’s headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin, but will be responsible for overseeing operations across the company, including precast manufacturing locations in Valders, Wis., Crystal Lake, Ill. and Sebring, Fla., and machinery production in Waukesha.

John Nagy remains as owner and CEO of the company.

