Compass Datacenters announced its data centers will be built with concrete using CarbonCure technology.

Developed by Nova Scotia-based CarbonCure Technologies, the procedure injects re-captured industrial CO 2 into the concrete manufacturing process, reducing the volume of cement required in the mixing of concrete while also permanently removing CO 2 from the atmosphere.

"Our data centers use concrete in many areas, from foundations and sidewalks to pre-cast walls and roofing," says Nancy Novak, Compass chief innovation officer. "We estimate using CarbonCure will reduce our CO 2 footprint by an average of 1,800 tons per campus. That's the equivalent CO 2 sequestered by 2,100 acres of forest or driving a car 4 million miles. Our research and development investments are unique to the data center provider space but continually pay off with a lower-cost, faster-to-build, high-quality product."

"Compass views sustainability from a holistic perspective, including construction and operations. By using CarbonCure technology in our concrete, we minimize our environmental impact without sacrificing quality," says Adil Attlassy, Compass chief technology officer. "Compass is helping the data center industry reduce its environmental impact with a holistic lens, supporting stewardship of our environment from construction through operations."