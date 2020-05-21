The QUIKRETE Companies Celebrates 80 Years

The QUIKRETE Companies turns 80 on May 22.

May 21, 2020
The QUIKRETE Companies
QUIKRETE Logos.
An industry pioneer known for its iconic and unmistakable yellow bag of concrete, The QUIKRETE Companies turns 80 on May 22.

This milestone celebrates the journey from fledgling building materials supplier in Columbus, Ohio, to the largest manufacturer of pre-blended, packaged concrete and cementitious products in North America. On its 80th anniversary, The QUIKRETE Companies is a comprehensive building solutions company proudly contributing to the growth and health of our country’s structure and infrastructure every day.


“Following the vision of our founder, Gene Winchester, The QUIKRETE Companies remains true to its roots as the innovator of pre-blended materials that make building, repair and home improvement projects efficient, consistent and profitable,” saysWill Magill, CEO of The QUIKRETE Companies. “Building on an unmatched network that allows us to provide products anywhere within 24 hours, we’ve diversified and strengthen our portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, quality control, technical expertise and geographic footprint to best serve the marketplace. This approach and a dedicated team of associates has allowed us to live up to being ‘What America’s Made Of’ for 80 years.”

Quikrete's founder Gene Winchester.Quikrete's founder Gene Winchester.Quikrete

Under the leadership of Winchester’s sons Jim, Jack and Dennis, who remain active Board members, The QUIKRETE Companies realized a transformational evolution grounded in developing, producing and delivering high-quality, commercial-grade materials that meet the demands of a constantly emerging industry. Started on the heels of a prosperous post-World War II economy that drove building across the country, The QUIKRETE Companies made trademark advancements in every decade, highlighted by: 

1940s

  • The precursor to The QUIKRETE Companies, Maintenance Products Inc. was founded

1950s

  • First pre-blended, branded product called Gemaco QUIKRETE manufactured
  • QUIKRETE brand trademarked 

1960s

  • QUIKRETE Hydraulic Water Stop introduced
  • QUIKRETE Do-It-Yourself with Packaged Concrete and Mortar Guide produced

1970s

  • QUIKRETE QUIKWALL Surface Bonding Cement introduced
  • 20th QUIKRETE plant opened

1980s

  • QUIKRETE Fast-Setting Concrete in the Red Bag introduced
  • QUIKRETE ad campaign starring Don Knotts launched

1990s

  • QUIKRETE Commercial Grade FastSet Products introduced
  • 70th QUIKRETE plant opened

2000s

  • QUIKRETE Concrete Resurfacer introduced
  • QUIKRETE logo updated to current version

2010s

  • 100th QUIKRETE plant opened
  • QUIKRETE acquires industry-leading companies in adjacent categories

Today, The QUIKRETE Companies is able to effectively serve its customers as a scalable, single source for commercial, residential and industrial building, repair and rehabilitation projects across North America. The QUIKRETE Companies includes:

  • QUIKRETE: Pre-blended, packaged concrete mortars, grouts, stuccos, and other related cementitious and repair products
  • Custom Building Products: Flooring preparation products, and tile and stone installation systems
  • Contech Engineered Solutions: Infrastructure solutions including stormwater management systems, corrugated metal and plastic pipe, erosion control, and bridge structures
  • Rinker Materials: Concrete pipe, concrete box culverts and related products for the collection, storage and controlled release of stormwater
  • Pavestone: Retaining walls, pavers, patios stones and other segmental concrete products serving the consumer retail market
  • Keystone: Concrete segmental retaining walls, concrete pavers and other hardscape products serving the commercial, residential and industrial markets
  • Best Block: Architectural block, standard block, retaining walls, and masonry and concrete accessories
  • SPEC MIX: Pre-blended, packaged mortars, grouts and stuccos available in standard bags and 3,000-pound bulk bags delivered through silo systems
  • Premier Building Solutions: High-performance sealants, adhesives, foams and flashing products for commercial, residential, industrial and transportation applications
  • QPR (Quality Pavement Repair): Permanent pavement repair and asphalt repair materials
