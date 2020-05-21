The QUIKRETE Companies Celebrates 80 Years

An industry pioneer known for its iconic and unmistakable yellow bag of concrete, The QUIKRETE Companies turns 80 on May 22.

This milestone celebrates the journey from fledgling building materials supplier in Columbus, Ohio, to the largest manufacturer of pre-blended, packaged concrete and cementitious products in North America. On its 80th anniversary, The QUIKRETE Companies is a comprehensive building solutions company proudly contributing to the growth and health of our country’s structure and infrastructure every day.

“Following the vision of our founder, Gene Winchester, The QUIKRETE Companies remains true to its roots as the innovator of pre-blended materials that make building, repair and home improvement projects efficient, consistent and profitable,” saysWill Magill, CEO of The QUIKRETE Companies. “Building on an unmatched network that allows us to provide products anywhere within 24 hours, we’ve diversified and strengthen our portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, quality control, technical expertise and geographic footprint to best serve the marketplace. This approach and a dedicated team of associates has allowed us to live up to being ‘What America’s Made Of’ for 80 years.”

Quikrete



Under the leadership of Winchester’s sons Jim, Jack and Dennis, who remain active Board members, The QUIKRETE Companies realized a transformational evolution grounded in developing, producing and delivering high-quality, commercial-grade materials that meet the demands of a constantly emerging industry. Started on the heels of a prosperous post-World War II economy that drove building across the country, The QUIKRETE Companies made trademark advancements in every decade, highlighted by:

1940s

The precursor to The QUIKRETE Companies, Maintenance Products Inc. was founded

1950s

First pre-blended, branded product called Gemaco QUIKRETE manufactured

QUIKRETE brand trademarked

1960s

QUIKRETE Hydraulic Water Stop introduced

QUIKRETE Do-It-Yourself with Packaged Concrete and Mortar Guide produced

1970s

QUIKRETE QUIKWALL Surface Bonding Cement introduced

20th QUIKRETE plant opened

1980s

QUIKRETE Fast-Setting Concrete in the Red Bag introduced

QUIKRETE ad campaign starring Don Knotts launched

1990s

QUIKRETE Commercial Grade FastSet Products introduced

70th QUIKRETE plant opened

2000s

QUIKRETE Concrete Resurfacer introduced

QUIKRETE logo updated to current version

2010s

100 th QUIKRETE plant opened

QUIKRETE plant opened QUIKRETE acquires industry-leading companies in adjacent categories

Today, The QUIKRETE Companies is able to effectively serve its customers as a scalable, single source for commercial, residential and industrial building, repair and rehabilitation projects across North America. The QUIKRETE Companies includes: