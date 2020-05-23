ACI Foundation Announces the Roger S. Johnston Memorial Scholarship

The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students who are enrolled in a bachelor's degree program in civil engineering or construction management from an accredited institution of higher education.

The ACI Foundation announces the establishment of the Roger S. Johnston Memorial Scholarship. This new undergraduate scholarship is funded by Crimson Engineering Associates, Inc., Golden, CO, to honor the late Roger S. Johnston.

A fellow of the American Concrete Institute, Johnston brought a wealth of field experience as well as technical knowledge to ACI and ACI Committee 347, Formwork for Concrete. Early in his career, Johnston worked with several large heavy construction contractors on dams, including Flaming Gorge and Oroville Dams, locks, powerhouses, and bridges.

A mentor to many engineers, his vast knowledge and experience in the industry led to the pioneering of monolithic forming and placement of concrete turbine-generator pedestals. Johnston finished his career at Crimson Engineering as a consultant, living in Highlands Ranch with his wife, Jane.

ACI Founcation



The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students who are enrolled in a bachelor's degree program in civil engineering or construction management from an accredited institution of higher education. Students with an interest in concrete structural design or construction are preferred.

Students belonging to an ACI student chapter and in good standing with an accredited institution in the Unites States are invited to apply, with preference going to candidates who are active members in the ACI Rocky Mountain Chapter. A paid summer internship in the Denver Metro area is offered, but not mandatory.

The ACI Foundation offers fellowship and scholarship opportunities to students whose studies relate to the concrete industry. To learn more about the ACI Foundation and its councils, visit ACIFoundation.org.