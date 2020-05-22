Rasmussen Group Improves Trucking Safety with SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems recently announced that The Rasmussen Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording in two of its subsidiary companies.

May 22, 2020
SmartDrive Systems, Inc.
The Rasmussen Group recently improved safety by using SmartDrive.
The Rasmussen Group recently improved safety by using SmartDrive.
SmartDrive
Smart Drive Logo Hs Test

SmartDrive Systems, a producer of video-based safety and transportation intelligence, announced that The Rasmussen Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording in two of its subsidiary companies, Concrete Supply and JMT Trucking. 

“Safety is a top priority and a solid foundation for all of The Rasmussen Group companies, so employing a video camera system with an enhanced coaching workflow was fully in line with our continuous commitment to leverage the best tools to ensure safety,” says Billy Snead, director of safety, Concrete Supply. “We knew that once our drivers gained a better visibility into what was happening on the road and on project sites, coupled with constructive feedback, they’d be armed with the knowledge to enhance their safe driving habits.” 

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, The Rasmussen Group represents a variety of design-build heavy construction companies. With businesses specializing in bridge construction, concrete and asphalt supply, paving, heavy hauling, dump trucks, crane operations and steel fabrication, The Rasmussen Group provides diversified experience across many interrelated constructions fields.  

When researching a video safety system, the Rasmussen team recognized the need for more than a dashcam or safety program that simply captured video.

The ability to coach drivers was critical to the company’s decision so that it could continue to reinforce its family-first culture and ensure employees are treated fairly. 

Rasmussen considered other video safety companies, however the company ultimately selected SmartDrive due to its proven coaching workflow and its experience in, and extensive references from, the ready-mix industry. 

The company opted to deploy road- and cab-facing cameras on its dump trucks to protect and exonerate drivers, and added back-up cameras to the ready-mix vehicles to maximize visibility to risk and ensure adherence with standard operating procedures. 

“We particularly appreciated SmartDrive 360 and its ability to help our drivers safely back into tight quarters and ensure proper discharge of materials," says Snead. "Since our drivers have gained a higher degree of visibility that allows for more informed and safe maneuvering, we have experienced fewer accidents and less vehicle damage.” 

SmartDrive 360 provides fleets with the ability to add cameras on the sides and back of the vehicle, enabling a comprehensive view of the vehicle. The solution delivers insight to the most frequent causes of collisions, such as U-turns, backing, unintended lane changes, roll-overs and close following.   

“With the SmartDrive program, along with our concerted coaching efforts, we immediately began to see marked improvement in adherence to a variety of important safe driving habits, including fastening seatbelts, following speed limits, avoiding distracted driving and following too close, which can often lead to costly rear-end accidents,” says Sajid Ordagic, safety manager, Concrete Supply. “SmartDrive has been so impactful that we’ve included the SmartDrive Safety Score in our driver bonus evaluation program, incentivizing drivers to maintain a good safety score, which has helped encourage continued driver buy-in and self-evaluation.”    

With a solution uniquely tailored to the requirements of the construction and ready-mix industry, the SmartDrive program includes in-depth insights into high-risk driving maneuvers to reduce a root cause associated with rollovers, back-up collisions and more. With up to eight cameras through SmartDrive 360, as well as Extended Recording and SmartIQ data-driven analytics, SmartDrive. 

“We’re proud to partner with The Rasmussen Group and look forward to continued collaboration to ensure the safety of its drivers and the fleet as a whole,” says Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “Our intimate understanding of the unique industry challenges and our unwavering commitment to enabling fleet safety, strengthened by our proprietary video safety technology, are why The Rasmussen Group and many other leading construction and ready-mix fleets choose SmartDrive.”    

Recommended
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
April housing starts plunged even further than economists&apos; dire forecasts to a 5-year low. But data details suggest hope is not far off.
Construction's Coronavirus Daily Update @ForConstructionPros.com
UPDATED 5/19/2020 -- How to protect your company and people, economic projections and all of the construction industry's COVID-19 pandemic news
May 19, 2020
U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters
House Oversight Investigating Trump Ouster of US DOT Inspector General
Trump’s fifth watchdog firing in six weeks was probing Sec. Chao's possible conflicts of interest, after suggestions that her agency favored Kentucky, represented by her husband, Senator Mitch McConnell
May 20, 2020
Latest
The Laguna Beach Village Entrance Project includes new bridges, wider trails, paved access roads and better safety.
Decorative Concrete a Prominent Feature of $11 Million Laguna Beach Project
Laguna Beach to unveil project on Friday, May 22 on Facebook Live.
May 21, 2020
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 from Curb Roller Manufacturing allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
Curb Roller Manufacturing Releases Eel Screed 6100
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
May 21, 2020
Leo Swan, co-founder, EDCO
EDCO Announces Passing of Co-Founder Leo Swan
Swan helped create the first dual-disc concrete grinder in 1959.
May 21, 2020
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers&apos; literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
MARSHALLTOWN&rsquo;s Battery Operated Spin Screed is the world&rsquo;s first lightweight power roller screed.
MARSHALLTOWN Battery Operated Spin Screed
MARSHALLTOWN’s Battery Operated Spin Screed is the world’s first lightweight power roller screed.
May 21, 2020
Spancrete has promoted Scott Bertschinger to executive vice president, Kimberly Wacker to senior vice president and Todd Backus to senior vice president/CFO.
Spancrete Announces Promotions, Executive Leadership Changes
Spancrete has made changes to its executive leadership team.
May 21, 2020
Compass Datacenters announced its data centers will be built with concrete using CarbonCure technology.
CarbonCure Concrete to Be Used in Datacenters, Removes Carbon Dioxide
Compass Datacenters announced its data centers will be built with concrete using CarbonCure technology.
May 20, 2020
The bridge&apos;s concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.
Watch the Time-Lapse Video of Ohio's Unique Concrete Pedestrian Bridge
The city of Dublin, Ohio, recently opened its new pedestrian bridge, which includes a concrete focal point.
May 19, 2020
Wells Concrete, a top precast provider in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of its new office and production facility in Brighton, CO.
Wells Concrete Invests $45 Million in New Building, Jobs, in Colorado
Wells Concrete announced the grand opening of its new office and production facility in Colorado.
May 18, 2020
Harris
GCP's Harris Named to ACI Board of Directors
G. Terry Harris Sr., FACI, director of technical services for concrete and the VERIFI in-transit concrete management system at GCP Applied Technologies, has been elected to serve on the American Concrete Institute Board of Directors.
May 18, 2020
Trygestad
CRSI’s Trygestad Promoted to Vice President of Engineering
The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI) announced the promotion of Amy Trygestad, P.E., F.ACI, to the position of vice president of engineering.
May 18, 2020
Rice
Concrete Innovator Rice Dies at 94
Edward K. Rice, an innovator in concrete and building technologies who led major civil engineering firms and was an ardent supporter of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, passed away in his Los Angeles home.
May 18, 2020
Mxf368 1 Cp A
MX FUEL Breaker
Milwaukee Tool's MX FUEL Breaker is a lithium-ion battery-powered, low vibration breaker that can break over 2 tons per charge.
May 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Gilbane Building Co. Talks About How Coronavirus is Disrupting Building Materials Supply
Joe Piro of Gilbane Building Company shares the changes he anticipates as a result of the pandemic
May 18, 2020
Illustration of a 3D-printed concrete suction pile anchor for connecting floating wind turbines to the seabed via mooring lines.
3D-Printed Concrete Used in Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure
Wind off the coasts of the U.S. could be used to generate more than double the combined electricity capacity of all the nation’s electric power plants, reports have suggested.
May 17, 2020
LafargeHolcim recently awarded several scholarships.
LafargeHolcim Awards Scholarships for Skill Development
LafargeHolcim recently announced the names of the eight recipients of the 37th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of employees of LafargeHolcim companies in the United States.
May 16, 2020
Curb Roller Eel Screed 6100.
Curb Roller Manufacturing Eel Screed 6100
May 16, 2020
The Brokk Descaler, is a solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
Brokk Introduces Solution to Safe Descaling in Preheater Towers
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots now introduces the Brokk Descaler, a specially designed solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
May 15, 2020
Aci Awards News March102020 Img1
ACI Honors Concrete Industry Contributions with 2020 Awards
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recognized several professionals, groups and companies for their contributions to the concrete industry.
May 15, 2020
Ligchine SpiderScreed
Ligchine SpiderScreed
Ligchine SpiderScreed specifications.
May 15, 2020
Gcca
Cement/Concrete Association Sets New Sustainability Guidelines
The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has published new guidelines aimed at further improving the biodiversity performance of the industry’s quarries.
May 14, 2020
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman&rsquo;s Safety Performance Awards.
Winners of PCA Chairman Safety Performance Awards Announced
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman’s Safety Performance Awards.
May 14, 2020
Ligchine&apos;s SPIDERSCREED was recognized at World of Concrete 2020.
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED Named 2020 Most Innovative Product at WOC
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED was named the 2020 Most Innovative Product at World of Concrete.
May 14, 2020
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed.
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed specifications.
May 14, 2020