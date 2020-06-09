ACI Concrete Convention to Take Place in October

This year’s ACI Concrete Convention will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina from October 25-29, 2020.

June 9, 2020
American Concrete Institute
Aci Concrete Convention Logo News June92020raleighconv
ACI
Aci Company Logo 11298105

Engineers, students, contractors, educators, manufacturers, and material representatives from around the world attend the ACI Concrete Convention.

This year’s convention will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh Marriott, and Raleigh Sheraton in Raleigh, North Carolina from October 25-29, 2020, where attendees will collaborate on concrete codes, specifications, and practices.

Technical and educational sessions will provide attendees with the latest research, case studies, best practices, and the opportunity to earn Professional Development Hours (PDHs).

ACI is proceeding with all committee meetings, sessions, student activities, special events and exhibit hall programs. The sixth annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards Gala presented by Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) will be held on the evening of October 26.  ACI is also investigating new virtual participation options, in addition to the face-to-face activities and plans to announce details in the coming months.

ACI continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will respond as more information becomes available.

The ACI Concrete Convention is an opportunity to showcase companies, projects, current events and landmarks and offers numerous networking events.

Convention highlights that attendees can expect include:

ACI will also offer five ACI inspector certification program exams at the Concrete Convention. Exams offered include:

  • Concrete Quality Technical Manager (CQTM)
  • Concrete Construction Special Inspector (CCSI)
  • Concrete Transportation Construction Inspector (CTCI)
  • Post-Installed Concrete Anchor Installation Inspector (PICAII)
  • ACI Shotcrete Inspector Certification Exam

Throughout the convention, ACI will host over 300 committee meetings, 40+ technical sessions, an industry trade exhibition, networking events, and more.

The convention is supported by Baker Concrete Construction, GCP Applied Technologies, EFCO Corporation, University of Illinois - Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and additional sponsors.

Registration is open online, and discounted rates are offered until September 20, 2020. To learn more about the ACI Convention and to register visit aciconvention.org

Recommended
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Otis Excavator
Meet the AEM Hall of Fame Inventors Who Literally Changed the World
As the deadline draws near to nominate new equipment Hall of Famers, here's a review of some inductees whose plows, shovels, lasers and more shaped the course of human history
June 4, 2020
100840977 10158016848170973 3566970137464537088 O
Draft of Surface Transportation Bill Released, Industry Calls for Bipartisan Support
The INVEST in America Act is a five-year, $494 billion bill that would increase highway and public transportation investment by 42 percent and 72 percent, respectively but also tries to address climate change at the same time
June 4, 2020
Latest
More than 150 companies signed a statement asking governments to incorporate climate science into recovery efforts.
Husqvarna, LafargeHolcim Among Companies to Sign Net-Zero Recovery from COVID-19
More than 100 global companies have signed a statement asking governments to align recovery efforts with climate science.
May 31, 2020
S2S applied a micro-blend flake system to the common areas and hallways at a new automated self-storage facility in Texas.
How Epoxy Flooring Can Transform the Ordinary Into Art
Advanced epoxy flooring systems can mitigate, revitalize and improve overall aesthetics of average concrete floors.
June 22, 2019
A few construction companies made it on the list of US Best Managed Companies.
Deloitte Names US Best Managed Companies
Deloitte has named its US Best Managed Companies and a few construction companies made the list.
May 30, 2020
With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finishers.
What are FF and FL numbers?
Since it was introduced in the 1970s, F-numbers have proven to be useful in measuring and improving concrete floor flatness and levelness. With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finish
May 27, 2020
The Hoover Dam.
85 Years Since Final Concrete Pour at Hoover Dam
May 29, 2020 marked 85 years since the final concrete pour for the Hoover Dam.
May 29, 2020
CU Boulder researchers recently discovered a molecule that could improve the durability of concrete.
CU Research Could Lead to More Durable Concrete
CU Boulder researchers have discovered that a synthetic molecule based on natural antifreeze proteins minimizes freeze-thaw damage and increases the strength and durability of concrete.
May 29, 2020
Superabrasive has launched their new Elite Series of LAVINA Dust Extractors
Superabrasive Elite Series of LAVINA Dust Extractors
Superabrasive has launched their new Elite Series of LAVINA Dust Extractors, including electric and propane models for use with different size grinders.
May 29, 2020
Payment Due
How Licensure Compliance Helps Contractors Get Paid
At a time where every competitive advantage matters, it’s time to leverage your compliance strategy for growth.
May 28, 2020
The experts at Quikrete share tips and tricks for dealing with concrete efflorescence.
What is Efflorescence? How to Prevent, Treat and Remove White Discoloration from Concrete
When efflorescence appears, it can be an unsightly problem for your concrete project.
May 28, 2020
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
The Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0 has a sound-absorbing design.
Aquajet Launches Ecosilence 3.0 for Hydrodemolition
Sweden-based Aquajet today released its Ecosilence 3.0 power pack for hydrodemolition.
May 27, 2020
Siham Al Shanti
ACI Announces Middle East Fellowship Recipient
ACI has named the recipient of the Middle East Fellowship for the 2020-2021 award year.
May 27, 2020
Cemex Logo
CEMEX-Tec Award Extends Call Due to COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEMEX-Tec Award 2020 announced it has extended the call for applications until June 30, 2020.
May 26, 2020
University of Texas at Arlington researchers are working with the TxDOT on new technology that could eliminate harmful erosion around bridge supports.
Researchers Innovate Materials and Anchor Systems to Keep Bridges Safe
Two University of Texas at Arlington researchers are working with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on new technology that could strengthen riverbanks and eliminate harmful erosion around bridge supports.
May 25, 2020
The call will be open to participants from around the world from May 19 through July 26.
2020 Construction Startup Competition Launched by Industry Heavyweights
CEMEX Ventures, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group’s Leonard, and NOVA by Saint-Gobain launch the 2020 Construction Startup Competition, seeking entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation in the construction industry.
May 24, 2020
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
The Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw is Tier 4 compliant.
May 24, 2020
The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students who are enrolled in a bachelor&apos;s degree program in civil engineering or construction management from an accredited institution of higher education.
ACI Foundation Announces the Roger S. Johnston Memorial Scholarship
The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students enrolled in a bachelor's degree program in civil engineering or construction management.
May 23, 2020
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
May 23, 2020
CEMEX Foundation has donated funding to Houston-based nonprofit TX/RX Labs to make PPE for medical workers and first responders.
Cemex Funds Development of PPE for 20,000 Medical Workers in Houston
$100,000 grant from CEMEX Foundation to TX/RX Labs supports development of essential face masks, face shields and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to fight COVID-19.
May 22, 2020
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
May 22, 2020
QUIKRETE Logos.
The QUIKRETE Companies Celebrates 80 Years
The QUIKRETE Companies turns 80 on May 22.
May 21, 2020
The Laguna Beach Village Entrance Project includes new bridges, wider trails, paved access roads and better safety.
Decorative Concrete a Prominent Feature of $11 Million Laguna Beach Project
Laguna Beach unveiled project on Friday, May 22 on Facebook Live.
May 21, 2020
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 from Curb Roller Manufacturing allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
Curb Roller Manufacturing Releases Eel Screed 6100
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
May 21, 2020
Leo Swan, co-founder, EDCO
EDCO Announces Passing of Co-Founder Leo Swan
Swan helped create the first dual-disc concrete grinder in 1959.
May 21, 2020