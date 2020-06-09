ACI Concrete Convention to Take Place in October

Engineers, students, contractors, educators, manufacturers, and material representatives from around the world attend the ACI Concrete Convention.

This year’s convention will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh Marriott, and Raleigh Sheraton in Raleigh, North Carolina from October 25-29, 2020, where attendees will collaborate on concrete codes, specifications, and practices.

Technical and educational sessions will provide attendees with the latest research, case studies, best practices, and the opportunity to earn Professional Development Hours (PDHs).

ACI is proceeding with all committee meetings, sessions, student activities, special events and exhibit hall programs. The sixth annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards Gala presented by Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) will be held on the evening of October 26. ACI is also investigating new virtual participation options, in addition to the face-to-face activities and plans to announce details in the coming months.

ACI continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will respond as more information becomes available.

The ACI Concrete Convention is an opportunity to showcase companies, projects, current events and landmarks and offers numerous networking events.

Convention highlights that attendees can expect include:

ACI will also offer five ACI inspector certification program exams at the Concrete Convention. Exams offered include:

Concrete Quality Technical Manager (CQTM)

Concrete Construction Special Inspector (CCSI)

Concrete Transportation Construction Inspector (CTCI)

Post-Installed Concrete Anchor Installation Inspector (PICAII)

ACI Shotcrete Inspector Certification Exam

Throughout the convention, ACI will host over 300 committee meetings, 40+ technical sessions, an industry trade exhibition, networking events, and more.

The convention is supported by Baker Concrete Construction, GCP Applied Technologies, EFCO Corporation, University of Illinois - Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and additional sponsors.

Registration is open online, and discounted rates are offered until September 20, 2020. To learn more about the ACI Convention and to register visit aciconvention.org.