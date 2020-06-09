NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2020 Scheduled for September, Possibly In-Person

NRMCA’s ConcreteWorks 2020 is scheduled for September 25 - 29 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO (metro Denver).

The event is co-located with the PCA Fall Board and Committee Meetings and is a mix of education sessions, general sessions, committee meetings, an 80,000-square-foot exhibition hall, National Mixer Driver Championship and numerous other networking events.

The association remains hopeful that it will be possible to hold this event in person, but given the current COVID-19 circumstances, the group cannot confirm a final decision.

NRMCA is continuously reviewing the status of this meeting and will follow the appropriate guidance from industry leadership, the state of Colorado and the federal government in making a decision.

NRMCA will inform membership as soon as a decision is made, probably by mid-June.