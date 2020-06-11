Josh Leftwich Named President and CEO of the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association

The Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association (TACA), a state trade association for the aggregate, concrete, cement and associated industries, has announced that Josh Leftwich is joining the association as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Leftwich comes to TACA with more than 20 years of experience in the mining and energy sectors, bringing a range of knowledge in regulatory policy, legislative engagement, environmental permitting, business planning, risk management and stakeholder engagement.

"TACA is thrilled to welcome Josh Leftwich as our new president and CEO,” says TACA Chairman Paul Rouse. “His versatile industry experience will prove invaluable to TACA and its membership as we face the many challenges ahead, most importantly ensuring that Texas has the infrastructure to sustain the needs of a growing state.”

Prior to joining TACA, Leftwich served as manager of business development, environmental and safety of the Southern division of Knife River, which is one of the largest construction materials and contracting companies in the U.S. While there, he oversaw the company’s environmental programs for its operating sites and led safety and business development teams.

Over the span of his career, Leftwich has directed projects at Govind Development, Cameco, Uranium Energy Corp and Mesteña Uranium. Leftwich has been active in state and national trade associations for many years.

In addition to serving on TACA’s board of directors and executive and governmental affairs committees, he has been heavily involved in the National Mining Association, the Associated General Contractors, the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association and the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration, among others.

"I am honored and very excited to serve TACA in this leadership role,” says Leftwich. “I am proud to be a part of the industry and encouraged by the many opportunities on the horizon for our association. We have much work to do to reopen the economy and provide the foundation for the long-term growth and prosperity of the Lone Star State.”

Leftwich succeeds David Perkins, who will join Lehigh Hanson as the vice president of government affairs and communications. Leftwich will officially begin his new role on June 15, 2020.