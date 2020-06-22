The AED Foundation’s Certified Technician Program holds technicians to an industry-recognized standard that helps them gain the skillset and qualifications to succeed in their careers.

While much of the nation has been put on pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation (AEDF) has been innovating new online testing opportunities to ensure technicians are still able to get certified.

The AED Foundation’s Certified Technician Program holds technicians to an industry-recognized standard that helps them gain the skillset and qualifications to succeed in their careers.

Since the beginning of March, 252 technicians have become certified. To make this number possible, the AED Foundation has implemented online proctoring during this time, ensuring that students and technicians do not have to put their education plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an accomplishment for dealers, schools and the foundation for developing a timely solution allowing test-taking to continue.

Online testing proves to be valuable to dealers to keep their technicians educated during this time. Thanks to this testing solution and the flexibility of dealers and schools, online testing can ensure integrity that meets the foundation’s standards.

Online testing has not only offered a solution, but allows ease for students and instructors as remote testing with proctoring is available 24/7.

While many schools and dealerships, including Anderson Equipment Company, implemented online testing, some found other solutions to test students through the pandemic safely.

Many of the CAT ThinkBIG programs, which represent roughly one-third of AEDF accredited college programs, divided students into small groups to comply with social distancing guidelines. These groups were sent to multiple CAT dealership buildings within the area to provide proctored tests without compromising students’ safety.

This solution demonstrates that the AED Foundation is always willing to do what it takes to help students and technicians succeed. The foundation’s Vision 2024 goal strongly focuses on certifying more technicians to combat the industry workforce shortage.

Jason Blake, COO and executive vice president of the foundation says, “The efforts of The AED Foundation’s accredited colleges and dealers to implement new testing solutions during this time displays a commitment to education and workforce development within the industry that will build a bright future of skilled technicians.”

The AED Foundation is proud of the accredited school programs and dealers they have been able to assist in achieving this high number of certified technicians despite the challenges the past few months have presented.

The foundation will continue to look for ways to improve students' and technicians ' experiences and accommodate them through whatever difficulties may arise.