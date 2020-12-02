German engineering firm KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH, one of the worlds market leaders in concrete cooling and heating, is exhibiting at the Global Concrete Summit - November 30 to December 10, as a Platinum Sponsor, and will be represented with a virtual booth. There, KTI will present various methods for the optimum temperature control of concrete. KTI’s equipment is used in concrete construction under extreme climate conditions, and especially for dams, bridges, tunnels and other large projects. At the Summit the company will feature solutions for making, storing and conveying flake and plate ice. The production of cold air for aggregate cooling and cold water in combination, and equipment for heating concrete in cold weather, also play a central role.





The Summit is being held online by the US National Ready Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA) from 30 November to 10 December 2020. Just as at a conventional trade fair, there will be many booths by exhibiting companies, which attendees can visit as avatars, like in a video game. In addition there will be daily talks and technical presentations by scientists and industry experts, giving insights on developments in the sustainable production and use of concrete. KTI will hold two presentations during the Summit, and its sales representatives will be available for discussions by phone or private chat during normal business hours.