It's No April Fools - ACI Announces Dates for the Spring Convention

The 2021 ACI Concrete Convention this spring is now virtual. The ACI Virtual Concrete Convention is planned for March 28 to April 1, 2021

January 7, 2021
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
Aci Company Logo 11298105

The American Concrete Institute announces that the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention will be held March 28-April 1, 2021.  Originally scheduled as an in-person event in Baltimore, MD, USA, this 100% virtual event will provide ease for participation from anywhere around the world while prioritizing attendee safety. 

This follows with the Institute's earlier news this week on ACI Member benefits, providing free access to all ACI University live webinars, free access to 260+ on-demand courses, and unlimited access to the Institute’s practices (including all ACI guides and reports) and symposium volumes.

“The ACI Virtual Concrete Convention held last October provided a record-breaking number of attendees the opportunity to participate in our programming,” says Ronald G. Burg, PE, Executive Vice President, American Concrete Institute. “For this coming March, we’ve assembled a lineup featuring hundreds of the industry’s brightest speakers sharing industry-leading information on a diverse offering of concrete materials, design, construction, and repair topics.  Registered attendees to the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention will be presented with 5 days packed full of live presentations, expert discussions, committee meetings, virtual networking opportunities, and more.”

Planned Sessions

A total of 45 technical sessions will be presented live with on-demand viewing available afterwards, providing substantial opportunity to advance knowledge and earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs)/Professional Development Hours (PDHs).  Of the 45 total sessions, five featured sessions include:

  • Legal Issues in Concrete Construction – Lessons Learned: This session will bring together individuals with extensive experience in litigation related to concrete construction to share their experiences as lawyers, expert witnesses, and engineers through case studies and experience-based recommendations. Moderated by Jeff Coleman, with speakers Randy Poston, Bill Rushing, Matt D’Ambrosia, and Jeff Coleman.
  • The Concrete Industry in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: This session will provide insight on the merit of using artificial intelligence (AI) in the concrete industry with focus on how to better the performance of concrete materials at ambient and elevated temperatures and showcase the substantial potential of using AI to improve design of concrete structures under traditional and fire conditions.  Moderated by M. Z. Naser, with speakers Henry Burton, Andrew Fahim, Pouria Ghods, Aali Alizadeh, Tahmid Medhi, Hayder Rasheed, Alaaeldin Abouelleil, Eric Fletcher, Emilio Taenqua, Liberato Ferrara, Ali Al-Obaidi, S. Gupta, and M. Z. Naser.
  • Adjusting Workability of Successful 3-D Concrete Printing: This two-part session will highlight the importance of controlling fresh-state properties for the successful execution of 3-D concrete printing. Moderated by Shiho Kawashima and Scott Jones, with speakers Mohamadreza Moini, Jan Olek, Pablo Zavattieri, Jeffrey Youngblood, Gaurav Sant, Jason Timmons, Iman Mehdipour, Shang Gao, Hakan Atahan, Narayanan Neithalath, Mathieu Bauchy, Edward Garboczi, Samanvaya Srivastava, Wilson Ricardo Leal da Silva, Thomas Andersen, Nicos Martys, Scott Jones, William George, Timothy Wangler, Robert Flatt, Peter Stynoski, Eric Kreiger, Megan Kreiger, Viktor Mechtcherine, Karthik Pattaje, Chuanyue Shen, David Lange, Lex Reiter, Sooraj Nair, Manu Santhanam, Gaurav Sant, Narayanan Neithalath, Mohammed Sonebi, M. Dedenis, Sofiane Amziane, Arnaud Perrot, Joseph Biernacki, Hajar Afarani, Edward Garboczi, Newell Moser, and Ebrahim Nasr-Esfahani.
  • Impact of Hot Weather Conditions on Concrete Repair: This two-part session will assist contractors, material suppliers, and specifiers with practical information that can be used for planning, constructing, and designing successful hot weather repair projects. Moderated by G. Terry Harris.
  • Productivity in the Concrete Industry – Why Has it Stagnated and How Can ACI Help?: Productivity in the U.S. construction industry has been flat for 50 years, while productivity of U.S. industry in general has nearly doubled in that same time frame. Why?  And what can ACI do about it?  This session will explore answers to these and other questions and will include presentations from designers and contractors offering their perspectives on how ACI can help confront this very important industry issue. Moderated by Cary Kopczynski, with speakers Oscar Antommattei, Mike Schneider, Mario Garza, Mike Tholen, and Cary Kopczynski.

The ACI Virtual Concrete Convention will also include 300+ virtual meetings enabling ACI committees the opportunity to collaborate on advancing concrete codes, specifications, and practices.  Additional convention programming open to registered attendees include an Opening Session with keynote speaker, International Forum, Concrete Mixer, President’s Reception, and several student activities. 

Sponsors of the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention include Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE), Concrete Sealants, Inc., and GCP Applied Technologies. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. 

Discounted registration is available to ACI members, and complimentary registration available to ACI student members. 

Learn more and register at ACIConvention.org.  

Recommended
Money Fall Fly Green
5 Tips to Keep Your Cash Flowing
Most business fail because of a disruption in cash flow. Here are five tips to keep your cash flowing.
December 30, 2020
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Latest
Panels of Form A Tube interlock together to take the intended shape. The more panels you use, the larger the circumference. Panels slide into place easily.
Form-A-Tube Forms - Build Forms of Any Size, Anywhere
Form-A-Tube allows contractors to instantly construct forms for shoring up pilings with cement. The system builds forms of any size on site, making it easy to use even in remote locations.
January 5, 2021
Floor Grinders
Husqvarna Consolidates Surface Preparation Brand Portfolio
HTC products, services and solutions will be rebranded as Husqvarna and integrated into the global Husqvarna offering — consolidating its brand portfolio in the surface preparation segment.
January 4, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Controlling the Frequency of your Concrete Vibrator
This Digging Deeper Podcast episode talks about concrete vibration, what it does, why it’s important – and why you want to control the frequency.
January 4, 2021
Blue Planet’s limestone-coated light weight aggregate specified in Interim Boarding Area B at San Francisco International Airport was included in concrete poured in 2016 by Central Concrete. Testing showed that it met all necessary specifications.
Investment to Create Synthetic Limestone Aggregate
Using sequestered carbon dioxide, Blue Planet Systems Corp. is developing a construction-grade rock, and ultimately concrete, that would have net-zero or net-negative carbon footprint.
December 22, 2020
LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa
14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.
December 26, 2020
Polished concrete slabs are popular in offices, residential, retail and big box stores, such as this Floor and Décor. The new ACI 310.1 specification available provides a guideline for normal industry practice.
Bringing Polished Concrete up to Spec
Explaining the new ACI Polished Concrete Slab Finishes Specifications. But first, why is a specification needed?
December 22, 2020
Gccm Cortex Canal
Cortex Composites Receives New U.S. Patent for GCCM Cortex
Cortex Composites Inc. was granted a new patent for its geosynthetic cementitious composite mat (GCCM) product, Cortex.
December 22, 2020
The Aquajet Extension Kit brings additional versatility to hydrodemolition.
Aquajet Extension Kit - Helping You Work Those Hard to Reach Areas
Aquajet's Extension Kit for the AquaCutter 410, Aqua Cutter 710 and Aqua Spine provides an additional 5 to 8 feet of reach for concrete contractors.
December 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 162465692
What are Your Critical Issues?
An Open Letter to Concrete Contractors
December 22, 2020
The WCA Appoints New Directors
The World Cement Association appointed Roland van Wijnen, CEO of PPC Ltd, and Mehendra Singhi, Managing Director & CEO of Dalmia Cement.
December 21, 2020
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Examples of ravelling in concrete.
Why Does My Blade Dull When Cutting Concrete in the Cold?
Concrete doesn't act the same in cold temperatures - causing premature dulling and a potential waste of money. There's something you can do to be a bit more successful in cutting in the cold.
December 21, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
Technology is changing our options when it comes to deciding whether to repair or replace damaged, cracked concrete.
May 18, 2012
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
Mike Emma and Kurt Ziegler, kneeling on right, attended a skim coating class at the Decorative Concrete Institute four days after returning home from a tour of duty in Iraq.
Tactical Mission: Skim Coating
Bob Harris talks with two men who split their time between decorative concrete and the Us Army.
August 28, 2009
Techlevel Wsf Underlayment Tlwsf50 T Wsf Cropped
CustomTech TechLevel WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment for Wood Subfloors
December 18, 2020
Dural 50 Lm Fs 1
The Dural 50 LM FS Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating
The Dural 50 LM FS Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair.
December 17, 2020
Dural Aquatight 100 Plus
The Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating
The Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair.
December 17, 2020
Civil engineering professor Luna Lu (left) helps install a sensor that her lab developed into the third floor of what will be a Purdue building complex.
Can Sensors Speed Construction? Purdue Researches Test Concrete Strength Sensors
Technology designed by Perdue engineers looks to verify concrete's maturity onsite, without extensive offsite testing.
December 16, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo
The Right Tool in the Right Hands -- Jobsite Health & Safety
This Ground Breakers Podcast episode talks about rebar tying and how the ergonomic design of your tools affects health and safety of workers – as well as the bottom line.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Single Disc Grinder M Kdiamond Sdg 11
The SDG-11 Single Disc Grinder
December 15, 2020
The Valders, Wisc., Spancrete location is one of three Spancrete precast plants that will remain in operation.
Two Companies Align, Become Largest Precaster in Midwest
Wells Concrete acquires Spancrete, combined the two companies create the largest precaster in the Midwest, spanning a footprint stretching from Canada to New Mexico and Colorado to Indiana.
December 15, 2020