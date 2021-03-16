Oldcastle Infrastructure Acquires Concrete Pipe and Precast Manufacturer Hancock Concrete

March 16, 2021
Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH Company

Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH company, has acquired Hancock Concrete Products LLC, a manufacturer of concrete pipe and precast products in the U.S. upper Midwest, from Superior Industries.

"Founded in 1917, Hancock Concrete has been a trusted partner with a long track record of serving the upper Midwest. Its well-rounded product offering and people first approach are a great addition to our growing business," said Jason Jackson, President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "The acquisition complements Oldcastle Infrastructure's existing product offering, while further expanding the company's presence and customer base in the infrastructure market."

"The acquisition of Hancock Concrete aligns with our strategy to expand in key growth areas such as the water infrastructure, energy and communications markets," stated Eric Rhea, Pipe & Precast President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "It is a pleasure to welcome aboard such a talented group, and together we will be a stronger organization, better positioned to become our customers' strategic partner of choice."

Recommended
Creating groups for phased work
Increase Productivity by Streamlining Estimates
Finding the time to prepare pavement maintenance estimates can be a daunting task, especially if you offer free estimates. It is time to dig deep and determine best practices, evaluate current processes and strive for operational excellence.
March 16, 2021
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
March 2, 2021
Latest
Concrete Repair Training & Online Certification
Concrete Repair Training & Online Certification
A close-up look at the continued education online training options at American Concrete Institute’s ACI University.
March 15, 2021
STAIN-PROOF Paver Enhancing Sealer
Enhance the Natural Color with STAIN-PROOF Paver Enhancing Sealer
STAIN-PROOF Paver Enhancing Sealer deepens and enriches the natural color of concrete pavers, cement tiles, terrazzo floors, and concrete surfaces.
March 12, 2021
Repurposing the Molson Coors Toronto Concrete Floor
Repurposing the Molson Coors Toronto Concrete Floor
A 20-year old floor needed to be removed and milled level. Contractors found an efficient solution through a milling machine.
March 10, 2021
Space Age Concrete
Green Concrete Takes a Leap Forward
The accidental discovery of reducing the weight of a precast concrete while keeping the strength.
March 10, 2021
Repairing Stamped Concrete - Buffer
Repairing Stamped Concrete
Reviewing some of the common problems with stamped concrete and a few techniques you can try the next time you are faced with a decorative repair and restore challenge.
March 8, 2021
Miller Formless Hires VP of Finance & Administration
Miller Formless Hires VP of Finance & Administration
March 5, 2021
Seebo funding round
Cement Software Company Announces $24 Million Funding Round
Seebo, which produces AI process based software to predict losses in manufacturing, has attracted investor funding.
March 4, 2021
Figure 2. Photograph of a fluorescent thin section in UV light, which makes the concrete glow.
New Developments in Quality Assurance for Concrete Pavement Mix Design
New developments in concrete pavement quality assurance can provide important information on the quality, durability, and compliance with mix design specifications.
March 3, 2021
Form A Tube Form 2
A Product Designed to Aid the Repair of Our Crumbling Infrastructure
Repairing a pylon typically requires a one-time use form of cardboard in select prefab sizes. The Form-A-Tube product allows contractors to do the same, but with the benefit of making a tube as you need with interlocking pieces.
March 3, 2021
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Concrete contractor McCormick Construction benefited from admixtures in its concrete mix to achieve a successful ready-mix concrete pour.
February 25, 2021
Ron Mhoon2
Monitor Local Weather with Your Own Weather Station - The KelstrelMet 6000 Cellular Weather Station
March 2, 2021
WisDOT Study Shows PoreShield Reduces Concrete Damage Protection From Chloride Ion Diffusion
WisDOT Study: PoreShield Reduces Concrete Pavement Damage
Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) study shows that PoreShield, a concrete durability enhancer technology, can provide long-term concrete pavement protection from chloride ion diffusion.
March 2, 2021
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
Sponsored
5 Tips to Optimize Concrete Forming Panel Performance
APA-trademarked panels can be used repeatedly with proper care. Maximize concrete form lifetime—and your budget—with these five tips.
March 2, 2021
Darragh Company
Darragh Company Joins the Minnich Manufacturing Dealer Network
Minnich Manufacturing announced the addition of Darragh Company to its dealer network in the mid-South region, with the full line of Minnich products available at 11 locations.
February 24, 2021
Fiber Tech Super Duty Pad
FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads
DICA introduces the FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads, featuring crush ratings of up to 600 psi, 13 layers of quad axial continuous glass fibers and vinyl ester resin, and one inch thick FiberTech Pads.
February 24, 2021
Create a digital link between the office and the field
Six Technologies, Tools & Workflows Giving Contractors an Edge in 2021
With BIM and IoT now commonplace, construction companies need to bolster themselves with proven solutions to help ensure projects are completed correctly, on time, and on budget.
February 22, 2021
Diamond abrasive close up
The First Step in Choosing the Right Abrasive
In surface preparation, there are a number of things to consider when selecting a metal-bond diamond abrasive. Start at the concrete floor and figure out what you’re working on.
February 24, 2021
Finishers should edge along the edge form so contraction joints are easily visible for accurate sawcutting.
How to Hand-Trowel Edges and Joints to Match Power Trowel Finishes
Techniques for matching a power trowel's surface density and darkness by hand
December 12, 2011
Allu Concrete Screener And Crusher Buckets For 10 To 38 Ton Machines Screener Crusher
Recycle Concrete & Save Time, Money with the ALLU Screener & Crusher Buckets for 10 to 38 Ton Machines
How the ALLU Transformer Concrete Screener & Crusher Buckets for 10 to 38 Ton Machines can save time and money.
February 22, 2021
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union 3D printed facade
3D Printed Building Façade Reportedly First Ever
A credit union in Tennesse partnered with Branch Technology to create the first-ever 3D printed building façade.
February 19, 2021
The walls and pillars are created layer by layer. In this method of construction, no formwork is needed. The formulation of Korodur’s CyBe MORTAR building material was matched precisely to the requirements of the 3D printing process.
3D Concrete Projects From Around the World
3D concrete can be used to create a wide range of projects - from buildings all the way to the tables in the backyard. These are a few examples that exemplify creative work.
February 19, 2021
Spin Screed Corded Screed By Marshalltown Resized
The Spin Screed Corded Screed
February 18, 2021
The SmartMix Concrete Optimization and Performance Prediction Dashboard
Optimize the Performance of Your Concrete Mix with the Web-based SmartMix App Dashboard
With Giatec's artificial intelligence algorithm, Roxi, concrete producers can use the SmartMix Dashboard to optimize concrete materials and predict the performance of their mixes.
February 16, 2021
PINOTH developed a special chassis while McNeilus developed a custom mixer body. The PRINOTH PANTHER T16 served as a starting point. This is a 33,500-lb. payload capacity tracked carrier vehicle that typically hauls digger derricks, aerial devices, cranes, drills, and more into the most challenging terrain.
Tracked Concrete Mixer Provides Off-road Access
PRINOTH and McNeiluis collaborate on mixer designed for the off-road construction market.
February 12, 2021