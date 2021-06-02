CEMEX: The Supplier Behind the Ready-Mix Concrete of the Las Vegas Circa Resort & Casino

June 2, 2021
CEMEX
Cemex Supplies Ready Mix Concrete For The Circa Resort And Casino
Ryan Gobuty
Cemex Logo

Labeled as the tallest building, the Circa Resort & Casino is the first new resort property to open in downtown Las Vegas in more than 40 years. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. announced has supplied more than 65,000 cubic meters (85,000 cubic yards) of ready-mix concrete to support the construction.

CEMEX ready-mix operations across Las Vegas began delivering concrete for the project in 2019, supporting the efforts of General Contactor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., to build the approximately 500 ft. (150-m high) 35-story resort. Circa Resort & Casino is located on the historic Fremont Street in Las Vegas, so throughout construction, CEMEX crews had to successfully and safely navigate through heavy traffic and crowds to deliver on a tight schedule. CEMEX mixer trucks delivered an average of 30 loads of ready-mix concrete per day.

CEMEX Supplies Ready-Mix Concrete for the Circa Resort and CasinoRyan Gobuty

“CEMEX’s operations are growing in Las Vegas, and our ability to help fuel large and iconic projects like Circa Resort & Casino speaks to the strength of our operations and supply chain throughout the southwestern United States,” says Jaime Muguiro, CEMEX USA President. “We are proud to have supplied the high-quality materials for a marquee destination that is expected to be a tourist attraction for years to come.”

The new Circa Resort & Casino opened in Las Vegas in October 2020. The resort boasts 777 hotel rooms, six bars and lounges, six temperature-controlled swimming pools that have an overall capacity of 4,000 people as well as the world’s largest sportsbook with seating for 1,000 people and a three-story high-definition screen.

Recommended
ISM PMI report June Manufacturing Index at a glance
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Economy continues to expand, increasing production demand, while manufacturers face supply and workforce shortages.
June 1, 2021
Smoke 59810 5e0e03046b08f
Report: Drug Use in Construction Industry Holds Steady with Marijuana on the Rise
In the construction industry, the overall positivity rate decreased from 4.2% in 2019 to 4.1% in 2020. Positives for marijuana increased from 2.2% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2020.
June 1, 2021
High Accuracy Direct Weighing - Robust Design
Sponsored
High Accuracy Direct Weighing - Robust Design
Reduce maintenance cost and increase vehicle life. Increase safety and avoid liability. Load to the maximum legal weight quickly, improve efficiency of your operation with Vulcan Scales
May 26, 2021
Latest
Brokk Bit 3
Bit Selection Tips to Maximize Demolition Efficiency
June 1, 2021
6 Products You'll Find at This Year's World of Concrete
Check Out These 6 Products at World of Concrete 2021
Products to be seen at the show floor at the 2021 World of Concrete, June 8-10 in Las Vegas.
June 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Tips for Creating a Focused Business Strategy at Your Construction Company
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Dave Crenshaw offers tips to help avoid chaos in your construction business
May 31, 2021
STAFDA's Orlando 2021 Convention Workshop Lineup
Returning to an in-person event, the 2021 STAFDA Convention & Tradeshow is scheduled for October 24-26 in Orlando. Online registration opens June 28. Attendance is limited to only STAFDA members.
May 27, 2021
Sky Screed Kent 5c5316e3c43e6[1]
4 Quick Answers for Screeding Concrete Floors in the Sky
Steps you can take to pour flat and level floors under the unique challenges of working three, four – or 25 – stories up
May 26, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021
The LogiMove App
Manage Concrete Truck Fleet With the LogiMove App
May 24, 2021
HeidelbergCement Sells U.S. West Business to Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for $2.3 Billion
Sale of Lehigh Hanson business in the West expected to allow HeidelbergCement to develop core North American regions -- Canada, Midwest, Northeast and South -- through acquisition
May 24, 2021
Coating voids and pores in a concrete floor.
How to Prevent Coating Defects Caused by Concrete Outgassing
Where entrained air allows room for the expansion of internal freezing and expanding water, air entrainment can cause problems and outgassing defects when barrier coatings, such as epoxies and urethanes, are applied to the concrete surface.
May 24, 2021
Wirtgen Social 1080x1080 (1)
Wirtgen Slipform Pavers: Ride, Productivity & Utilization
June 16, 2021
Join us Wednesday, June 16 at 2 pm ET as Steve Casselman, Wirtgen’s veteran slipform paving specialist, gives an introduction of the SP 64i slipform paver series.
Cemex Startup Competition 2021
Nerd Alert: CEMEX Searching for Construction Startups
Tell your geeky friends: CEMEX is looking for construction industry startups. Its annual competition is afoot, in a search for startups that can help quicken the pace of technology adoption and innovation in construction.
May 21, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings.
June 1, 2021
Verksbyen, a sustainable neighborhood in Fredrikstad, Norway. Building project by Arca Nova As. The wall elements of these Kerto LVL-based 5-story buildings are made of Kerto LVL Q-panels.
Hybrid Sandwich Wall Element – Sustainable & Efficient Construction
Hybrid construction offers construction companies more sustainable way of building without changing the current way of construction.
May 20, 2021
Fast Cure Silicone Traffic Sealant
Pecora 322FC is a two-part, product designed for the sealing of pavement joints that experience thermal movement.
May 20, 2021
301 Ns Cartridge And Bucket
Non-Sag Silicone Highway and Pavement Joint Sealant
The 301NS Silicone Pavement Sealant is a one-part product for sealing joints in concrete and asphalt pavements.
May 20, 2021
300 Sl Cartridge And Bucket
Self-Leveling Highway and Pavement Silicone Sealant
This sealant was designed to reduce deterioration and prevent water infiltration into underlying base and subbase layers.
May 20, 2021
Quartz Concrete Deck Analysis
Quartz to Exhibit at World of Concrete 2021
Quartz's Concrete Deck Analysis allows project managers to confirm placed deck elements and identify missing or misplaced elements before a concrete pour.
May 20, 2021
Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites (BFRP)
May 19, 2021
Know Your Concrete Coating Types & Pick the Right Coating for the Job
Know Your Concrete Coating Types & Pick the Right Coating for the Job
With new concrete coatings are constantly being developed, keeping track of coatings like epoxy, polyaspartic, polyurethane or polyurea can be confusing. We scratch the surface on a few scenarios and which coating types could help solve the problem.
May 19, 2021
How to Determine Concrete Slump
How to Determine Concrete Slump
What is concrete slump? What tools do you need? What is the procedure to test concrete slump? Great questions. Let's break down the tools needed and the testing procedure step by step.
May 19, 2021
The concept involves first a cement-based mixture, with small amounts of short carbon fibres added to increase the conductivity and flexural toughness. Then, embedded within the mixture is a metal-coated carbon fibre mesh – iron for the anode, and nickel for the cathode. After much experimentation, this is the prototype which the researchers now present.
Rechargeable Batteries Made of Cement Now Possible
Researchers presented a prototype of a rechargeable cement-based battery - applications could range from powering concrete sensors, LED lighting, 4G connections, or paired with solar panel technology.
May 18, 2021
02 Tokyo Aquatics Centre©tokyo Metropolitan Government
Construction Details of the Tokyo Aquatics Center for the 2021 Summer Olympics
Despite COVID postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics to this year, construction of the Tokyo Aquatics Center pushed forward and completed on schedule for Feb. 2020. It opened officially this past October.
May 17, 2021
The Open Challenge invites start-ups to pitch solutions to key challenges for the industry that require advanced technology, support, and investment and which will have a significant impact on the climate footprint of cement and concrete.
Got an Innovative Idea on Decarbonizing Concrete / Cement? Low-Carbon Innovation Challenge Launches
The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) launched 'Open Challenge' in hopes to find innovative ideas from the cement and concrete industry "to help accelerate the development of innovative new low-carbon technologies."
May 17, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings.
June 1, 2021