Cemex Supplies Ready Mix Concrete For The Circa Resort And Casino

Labeled as the tallest building, the Circa Resort & Casino is the first new resort property to open in downtown Las Vegas in more than 40 years. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. announced has supplied more than 65,000 cubic meters (85,000 cubic yards) of ready-mix concrete to support the construction.

CEMEX ready-mix operations across Las Vegas began delivering concrete for the project in 2019, supporting the efforts of General Contactor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., to build the approximately 500 ft. (150-m high) 35-story resort. Circa Resort & Casino is located on the historic Fremont Street in Las Vegas, so throughout construction, CEMEX crews had to successfully and safely navigate through heavy traffic and crowds to deliver on a tight schedule. CEMEX mixer trucks delivered an average of 30 loads of ready-mix concrete per day.

“CEMEX’s operations are growing in Las Vegas, and our ability to help fuel large and iconic projects like Circa Resort & Casino speaks to the strength of our operations and supply chain throughout the southwestern United States,” says Jaime Muguiro, CEMEX USA President. “We are proud to have supplied the high-quality materials for a marquee destination that is expected to be a tourist attraction for years to come.”

The new Circa Resort & Casino opened in Las Vegas in October 2020. The resort boasts 777 hotel rooms, six bars and lounges, six temperature-controlled swimming pools that have an overall capacity of 4,000 people as well as the world’s largest sportsbook with seating for 1,000 people and a three-story high-definition screen.