Curb Roller Manufacturing Debuts Lynx Modular Roller Screed

The Lynx Screed System comes in two packages that consist of three 7-foot length pipes or 5-, 7- and 9-foot length pipes. The screed can also be customized to include any length combination up to 22 feet.

Curb Roller Manufacturing introduces its first modular screed system, the patent pending Lynx Screed. This versatile alternative to completing flatwork provides a series of linkable screed pipes to accommodate concrete pours in varying widths from 3 to 22 feet. Unlike traditional roller screeds, the Lynx modular system removes the need for purchasing dedicated pipe lengths to offer easy adaptability for a multitude of pours. Its aluminum design decreases strenuous set up, shipping costs and transportation requirements for jobs that call for longer pipes.

“Screed adaptability and efficiency have been two of the biggest obstacles for concrete contractors’ productivity,” said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager. “With our Lynx Screed, contractors can work on pours ranging from a 22-foot-wide street to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk in the same day with just a few sections of pipe that can fit in a standard pickup.”

The Lynx modular screed system, compatible with the manufacturer’s Eel and Batt screeds, is available in two packages. Package one consists of three 7-foot pipes and package two contains a 5-, 7- and 9-foot pipe. The system can also be customized to include any 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-foot length combination up to 22 feet.

In addition to more versatility over standard roller screeds, the Lynx Screed offers greater ease of use and reliability compared to other modular systems on the market through its quick and secure field assembly design. The Lynx pipes are easily aligned and connected with three separate bolts and a centering ring.

The operator simply places the centering ring between two pipes, securely seating them together. From there, the cut outs at the pipes’ ends allow the operator to easily insert three bolts, securing the pipes together by tightening the nuts. With this setup, users don’t have to retighten their pipes mid-job or worry about unthreading when changing screeding directions.

The Lynx Screed system eases maintenance and setup by using different size nuts and bolts, 9/16 and 11/16, enabling contractors to use a single, common wrench set for assembly and disassembly. The Lynx setup is completed by bolting drive and static heads to the assembled pipe’s ends and then connecting to Curb Roller Manufacturing’s electric Eel Screed or battery-powered Batt Screed.

“Until recently, those looking for flexibility were stuck with cumbersome A-frame screeds or expandable roller screeds that require constant retightening or special tools,” said Ulmer. “With our stable connection points, customers can quickly assemble and complete the job — no hassle, no holdups.”