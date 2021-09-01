Curb Roller Manufacturing Debuts Lynx Modular Roller Screed

The company introduces its first modular screed system.

September 1, 2021
Curb Roller Manufacturing
The Lynx Screed System comes in two packages that consist of three 7-foot length pipes or 5-, 7- and 9-foot length pipes. The screed can also be customized to include any length combination up to 22 feet.
The Lynx Screed System comes in two packages that consist of three 7-foot length pipes or 5-, 7- and 9-foot length pipes. The screed can also be customized to include any length combination up to 22 feet.
Curb Roller Manufacturing
Curb Roller Eagle

Curb Roller Manufacturing introduces its first modular screed system, the patent pending Lynx Screed. This versatile alternative to completing flatwork provides a series of linkable screed pipes to accommodate concrete pours in varying widths from 3 to 22 feet. Unlike traditional roller screeds, the Lynx modular system removes the need for purchasing dedicated pipe lengths to offer easy adaptability for a multitude of pours. Its aluminum design decreases strenuous set up, shipping costs and transportation requirements for jobs that call for longer pipes.

“Screed adaptability and efficiency have been two of the biggest obstacles for concrete contractors’ productivity,” said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager. “With our Lynx Screed, contractors can work on pours ranging from a 22-foot-wide street to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk in the same day with just a few sections of pipe that can fit in a standard pickup.”

The Lynx modular screed system, compatible with the manufacturer’s Eel and Batt screeds, is available in two packages. Package one consists of three 7-foot pipes and package two contains a 5-, 7- and 9-foot pipe. The system can also be customized to include any 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-foot length combination up to 22 feet.

In addition to more versatility over standard roller screeds, the Lynx Screed offers greater ease of use and reliability compared to other modular systems on the market through its quick and secure field assembly design. The Lynx pipes are easily aligned and connected with three separate bolts and a centering ring.

The operator simply places the centering ring between two pipes, securely seating them together. From there, the cut outs at the pipes’ ends allow the operator to easily insert three bolts, securing the pipes together by tightening the nuts. With this setup, users don’t have to retighten their pipes mid-job or worry about unthreading when changing screeding directions.

The Lynx Screed system eases maintenance and setup by using different size nuts and bolts, 9/16 and 11/16, enabling contractors to use a single, common wrench set for assembly and disassembly. The Lynx setup is completed by bolting drive and static heads to the assembled pipe’s ends and then connecting to Curb Roller Manufacturing’s electric Eel Screed or battery-powered Batt Screed.

“Until recently, those looking for flexibility were stuck with cumbersome A-frame screeds or expandable roller screeds that require constant retightening or special tools,” said Ulmer. “With our stable connection points, customers can quickly assemble and complete the job — no hassle, no holdups.”

Recommended
GroundBreakers Podcast U.S. Housing & 3D Concrete Printing
U.S. Housing & 3D Concrete Printing
The potential benefits behind 3D concrete printing and how it can address the country’s housing shortages.
September 1, 2021
Service 60e37b98bb4f6
4 Unexpected Tips to Prepare Your Shop for the Upcoming Snow Season
For those contractors who transition to snow removal services, here are some preparation tips to make sure your equipment is ready for the upcoming winter season.
August 31, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings.
September 1, 2021
Latest
Concrete Deck Analysis
Concrete Deck Analysis: Work Progress Tracking and Improved Concrete Deck Scanning for Element Verification
June 30, 2021
Managing the Pains of Asset Management in Construction
It’s the End of Lost Tools As We Know It: Rented (and owned) Equipment Management
After enduring years of frustration in construction, the people behind YARDZ knew there had to be a simpler way. They found a solution with technology.
August 30, 2021
The Cure Wells Concrete Thumbnail
9 Questions with the Largest Precaster in the Midwest, Wells
What the Wells acquisition of Spancrete means for the concrete contractor.
August 28, 2021
The DD 250-CA Diamond Core Drill
The DD 250-CA Diamond Core Drill, Paired with Cut Assist Auto Feed
August 27, 2021
LumiNode Plus Concrete Sensing Solution
LumiNode Plus Concrete Sensing Solution
August 25, 2021
Strength. Sustainability. Savings.
Sponsored
Strength. Sustainability. Savings.
Discover ways to reduce your environmental footprint and save money.
September 1, 2021
The TyBot rebar tying robot can be deployed to work on any horizontal reinforcing steel installation project that has screed rails in place.
Rebar-Tying Robot Cuts Labor Hours and Work Duration on PA Bridge Replacement
TyBot autonomous rebar tying robot that can tie up to 1,000 intersections an hour by autonomously navigating its working area saved 34% in both personnel hours and duration of work on the Koppel Bridge replacement.
August 23, 2021
Spoiler: in the short term, prices will go up due to issues in the supply chain. In the long term, economists estimate that it will balance out.
CNBC Asks: Can the Cement Industry Keep Up With the Infrastructure Bill?
In case you missed it, CNBC produced a special video on whether or not the cement plans of the U.S. can keep up with the pending funding of the 2021 Infrastructure bill.
August 23, 2021
Using Drones to Improve Safety for Concrete Contractors
How to Use Drones to Improve Construction Safety
Drone systems can do more than track projects; they also increase safety. Contractors are leveraging drone technologies to minimize risk and keep workers safe, which involves keeping them away from worksites as much as possible.
August 23, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Special Report: Senate Passed the Infrastructure Bill. What's Next?
Jess & Dormie join Marina Mayer & Brielle Jaekel with our sister publications in the supply group for a Hops & Highways/L.I.N.K. Live episode to discuss the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and what this means for the future of our industries
August 20, 2021
Conc Spec Guide Image Thumbnail
A Specification Guide on 13 Concrete Vibrators
Specifications and technical data to help you choose your next concrete vibrator.
August 20, 2021
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
Sponsored
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
We’re all multitaskers these days — shouldn’t our equipment be, too? Caterpillar experts talk through getting more out of your motor grader. Tune in.
August 30, 2021
Studies Continue to Demonstrate Beneficial Uses of Concrete Grinding Residue
Studies Continue to Demonstrate Beneficial Uses of Concrete Grinding Residue
Three studies have generated results that indicate beneficial uses of CGR and also lay a foundation for further study in a larger number of states and with a greater range of climate, soil, and plant types.
August 17, 2021
ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction
ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction
An insider's look at the Inspector certification programs from the ACI - what's involved and what you can expect.
August 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 384753285
Is a Vehicle Mileage Tax on the Horizon?
Paying less at the pump, but more on your odometer, what does a vehicle miles traveled tax really entail?
August 17, 2021
The M18 FUEL 1-1/8 in. SDS Plus Rotary Hammer with ONE-KEY
The M18 FUEL 1-1/8 in. SDS Plus Rotary Hammer with ONE-KEY
August 16, 2021
The M18 FUEL HAMMERVAC 1-1/8-in. Dedicated Dust Extractor
The M18 FUEL HAMMERVAC 1-1/8-in. Dedicated Dust Extractor
August 16, 2021
Ucrete HF60RT Heavy-duty Rake & Trowel Flooring System
August 16, 2021
How to Draft a Waterproofing Maintenance Program
How to Draft a Waterproofing Maintenance Program - Advice For Your Residential Clients
The best way to prevent water damage in a home is to create a waterproofing maintenance program. Advise your residential clients with these steps to prevent flooding and/or water damage.
August 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 186914228 5fb3f33b19f40[1]
'Net Zero is the Goal. But...We're Pretty Far From That.'
As part of the PBS News Hour Weekend's "Peril & Promise" series on climate change, Mori Rothman visited one of the oldest cement plants in the U.S. to find out what is and can be done.
August 12, 2021
Rim Riser
RimRiser Bolt-Adjusted Manhole Leveling Solutions
This product eliminates pry bars and shims while increasing accuracy, efficiency and safety when installing municipal castings
August 11, 2021
Fiber Cement Siding - Benefits & Installation Tips
Fiber Cement Siding - Benefits & Installation Tips
Pro advice from the experts at James Hardie on the benefits of and installation best practices for fiber cement siding.
August 11, 2021
How Digital Field Documentation Tech Improves Project Management
Case Study: How Two Contractors Improve Project Management by Connecting to The Field
Project management software allowed project managers and crew leads to communicate changes to the field, identify mistakes, and avoid costly rework.
August 10, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings.
September 1, 2021