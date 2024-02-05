Trackunit Plans New Update to Software, ARA 2024

Trackunit announced that they plan to headline enhancements to its new generation Access Management software with focus on making access safer and more efficient.

February 5, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Trackunit
Trackunit Plans New Update to Software, ARA 2024
Trackunit's access management solution builds on a platform that will put fleet owners in control of who has access to machinery and help make construction sites safe.
Trackunit

Trackunit has announced that it will headline the latest enhancements to its new generation Access Management software at ARA 2024 with a particular focus on making access safer and more efficient. ARA 2024 is scheduled for February 19-21, in New Orleans.

The company says that new capabilities should allow users to put in place new inspection capabilities to its Access Management system including a ‘rolling PIN’ function that, through personalized PIN codes to authorized users, prevents access sharing and will help make on-site access even easier. The update should now allow fleet owners to optimize access to a greater degree allowing on-site operations to run more smoothly with important security aspects. 

"We always have at the core of our product offering the fundamental purpose of eliminating downtime and these additional capabilities are entirely in keeping with that principle," says Lærke Ullerup, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Trackunit. "The safety benefits of access management are worth re-emphasizing too in a cost aspect as, according to the US National Safety Council, every $1 spent on injury prevention leads to a return of more than $2. It’s two birds with one stone as we move towards a reduced-risk jobsite and cut unnecessary expenditure.”

Ullerup adds that OEM visitors would also get the chance to see how Trackunit has fine-tuned other elements of the Access Management solution to enable them to better integrate access control into their machines with brand new hardware for factory installations.

"This is a great selling point as we see access control become widely adopted in rental and on jobsite,” she says. "Marketplace also gives OEMs a great opportunity to differentiate themselves by building apps on the platform that their customers can directly access."

More at ARA

ARA 2024 attendees will also be able to see enhancements to Trackunit's Emissions Reporting software allowing users to monitor emissions by site, for example.

Ullerup reminds to not underestimate how significant a KPI has become for construction companies - allowing them to have fleet-wide emissions reporting in place. "It will mean they can bid for the big, strict-environment driven, government-led projects and have a better chance of winning." 

Also at the show, Trackunit will showcase its Marketplace data feeds which has accelerated to 69 value-adding apps on board, powered by its extendible platform Iris. Beam Gateway will also be on show and is of particular interest to Contractors as it helps grow and build new digital processes to bridge the connections between equipment, fleets, and sites.

There will also be a first opportunity for visitors to get a look at Trackunit’s latest IoT device development which was unveiled at Trackunit NEXT, held on January 30.

Related
GPS tracking hardware for off-road construction equipment is the top technology for investment by our audience according to an IRONPROS/ForConstructionPros study.
Trackunit Acquires Installer
October 9, 2023
Because access will become more digitalized, the solution will minimize the need for administration-heavy manual processes.
Trackunit Announces Next-gen Access Management Solution
October 9, 2023
Rental Awards
2022 Rental Editor's Choice Awards
October 25, 2022
Bluetooth 5.2 enables mesh networks enabling more tightly connected construction equipment
Bluetooth 5.2 and Mesh Networks are Connecting Construction Even More Tightly
February 1, 2022
Recommended
When done properly, customizing and training AI for individual construction jobsites can be a powerful tool in crime deterrence.
Fine Tuning AI for Construction Jobsite Security
The more an AI video surveillance system can be fine-tuned to a unique jobsite, the faster and more accurately the system can deter criminal activity.
December 14, 2023
Customers want more data, but they want it in a way that makes the data actionable and digestible.
3 Challenges & 3 Benefits of Telematics
Systems must be efficient to navigate and more effective for contractors to proactively manage and maintain their fleets.
December 7, 2023
From supporting basic communication to enabling advanced data analytics and automation, a reliable network is the backbone of modern construction operations.
7 Tech Tips for Construction Contractors
The transformation of construction sites into technology-driven environments has made network infrastructure an essential component.
November 20, 2023
Latest
The B2W Platform connects construction workflows in the office, field, and shop.
B2W Software to Display New Technology at World of Concrete
Recent B2W developments include a new dashboard, new purchasing options, alerts and notifications, and more.
January 16, 2024
Img 0391
How Tire Monitoring Created Savings for a Concrete Supplier
Schedule disruptions and delays caused by roadside tire service can ruin a fresh batch of concrete, and incur out-of-pocket costs. Here's how Ernst Concrete used a tire monitoring program to eliminate the run flats and save some money in the long term.
December 13, 2023
Adobe Stock 171069290
InTempo, LHP Telematics Partner With Cummins on Predictive Maintenance
By leveraging and extending Cummins’ predictive maintenance technology, InTempo and LHP extend these insights to rental companies within RentalMan.
December 7, 2023
With EarthCam’s integration, users can access live-streaming views of mapped locations together with many layers of contextual data.
EarthCam Integrates with Esri ArcGIS Online
With EarthCam’s integration, users can access live-streaming views of mapped locations together with many layers of contextual data.
November 22, 2023
EarthCam’s live jobsite cameras can now automatically deliver detailed AI-powered reporting with accompanying live imagery direct to Autodesk Build, the project management and field execution solution.
EarthCam Releases Upgrades to Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration
EarthCam’s live jobsite cameras can now automatically deliver detailed AI-powered reporting with accompanying live imagery direct to Autodesk Build, the project management and field execution solution.
November 22, 2023
The ZTR M7 enables IoT technology on a wide range of equipment across the construction industry, pulling rich machine insights from any location across the globe.
How Telematics Solutions are Aiding Equipment Rental
Here's a list of some of the latest telematics products and solutions from companies around the industry, as well as in-depth insights into how telematics can help rental business owners.
May 19, 2021
Pittbos starts with takeoff and extends all the way through to invoicing.
Software for Pavement Contractors
Emerging software products from Pittbos and PavementSoft are aimed at the unique workflow of asphalt contractors help to bid, win, and complete more work.
November 6, 2023
The new solution consists of the Vidhance Premium Video Stabilization feature and the all-new Vidhance Click and Lock feature, supporting remote viewers to select, track and focus on on-screen objects.
Imint Releases Vidhance for Remote Assistance
The new solution consists of the Vidhance Premium Video Stabilization feature and the all-new Vidhance Click and Lock feature, supporting remote viewers to select, track and focus on on-screen objects.
November 3, 2023
Emissions Reporting harnesses synthesized machine metadata and individual equipment profiling to unlock fleet emissions reporting for off-highway machines and equipment.
Trackunit Rolls Out Emissions Reporting Software
Emissions Reporting harnesses synthesized machine metadata and individual equipment profiling to unlock fleet emissions reporting for off-highway machines and equipment.
November 1, 2023
Nauto's latest offering delivers telematics alongside AI-powered driver and vehicle safety capabilities, all on a single device and a single software platform.
Nauto Announces New Telematics Solution
Nauto's latest offering delivers telematics alongside AI-powered driver and vehicle safety capabilities, all on a single device and a single software platform.
October 25, 2023
Machine hour readings from FleetWatcher equipped assets flow through to populate B2W modules, thus eliminating the manual input of this information.
Earthwave FleetWatcher Integrates with B2W Software
Machine hour readings from FleetWatcher equipped assets flow through to populate B2W modules, thus eliminating the manual input of this information.
October 24, 2023
Increase Productivity With Mobile QC for Concrete
Increase Productivity With Mobile QC for Concrete
Mobile quality control technology for concrete contractors can help avoid extra expenses and wasted time. Real-time mobile data ensures quick and accurate information about the testing process.
September 15, 2023
GPS tracking hardware for off-road construction equipment is the top technology for investment by our audience according to an IRONPROS/ForConstructionPros study.
Trackunit Acquires Installer
The market for GPS-enabled construction equipment management software is hot, and Trackunit will take advantage by growing its ability to onboard new customers and extend its solution through partner solutions.
October 9, 2023
Because access will become more digitalized, the solution will minimize the need for administration-heavy manual processes.
Trackunit Announces Next-gen Access Management Solution
Because access will become more digitalized, the solution will minimize the need for administration-heavy manual processes.
October 9, 2023
The GraphQL API simplifies development, eliminating the need for vendor libraries, intermediate data stores or working with convoluted networks of REST endpoints.
Point One Navigation Unveils GraphQL API for Location Data Integration
The GraphQL API simplifies development, eliminating the need for vendor libraries, intermediate data stores or working with convoluted networks of REST endpoints.
October 6, 2023
Battery technology and low power consumption make it possible to live stream, archive and create time-lapse video in a small footprint utilizing a single solar panel.
EarthCam Announces Solstice Series Solar-powered Cameras
Battery technology and low power consumption make it possible to live stream, archive and create time-lapse video in a small footprint utilizing a single solar panel.
September 28, 2023
A new integration with Giatec’s SmartMix™ will allow BCMI’s customers to optimize their concrete mixes, thus reducing mix costs and CO2 emissions.
Giatec and BCMI Partner to Improve Concrete Quality Control
SmartMix incorporates data from BCMI and other modern dispatch systems onto its own interface to allow users to gain better insights into mix proportions, quality variations, and other important external factors.
August 30, 2023
20230812 Usp504
USDOT Releases $3 Million For Roads Damaged in Hawaii Fire Disaster
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of the emergency relief funds, to help offset the costs related to infrastructure repairs and management services on the island.
August 22, 2023
The AI-powered, dual-camera dash cam is integrated with Teletrac Navman’s TN360 fleet management software to give fleet owners a unified view of their video and telematics data.
Teletrac Navman Unveils IQ Camera, Expands Video Telematics
The AI-powered, dual-camera dash cam is integrated with Teletrac Navman’s TN360 fleet management software to give fleet owners a unified view of their video and telematics data.
August 25, 2023
By installing the TennaCANbus on heavy equipment, users can now track and monitor idle time, fuel consumption, asset information, engine information, battery level, fault codes and decoded messages, environmental data and tracker analytics.
Tenna Launches TennaCANbus Tracker and Custom Inspections
By installing the TennaCANbus on heavy equipment, users can now track and monitor idle time, fuel consumption, asset information, engine information, battery level, fault codes and decoded messages, environmental data and tracker analytics.
August 24, 2023
Gps Trackit
GPS Trackit Rolls Out E-commerce Platform
The new e-commerce platform enables individuals to browse, select and buy GPS trackers and video telematics products.
July 14, 2023
Available pressure range options include: one to five bar, 25 bar, 100 bar, 300 bar and 600 bar.
SafeGauge SafeTest Wireless Pressure Transducer Series
Available pressure range options include: one to five bar, 25 bar, 100 bar, 300 bar and 600 bar.
July 6, 2023
Marketplace gives mixed-fleet owners access to filtered, standardized data feeds. OEMs can also now deliver data feeds through the Iris Marketplace data feeds.
Trackunit Launches Marketplace for Accessing Data Feeds
Marketplace gives mixed-fleet owners access to filtered, standardized data feeds. OEMs can also now deliver data feeds through the Iris Marketplace data feeds.
July 5, 2023
AssetView Mid allows managers to remotely monitor an asset from an Internet-based software package and mobile app.
DPL Telematics Introduces AssetView Mid Tracking System
AssetView Mid allows managers to remotely monitor an asset from an Internet-based software package and mobile app.
July 3, 2023