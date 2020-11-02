Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology

EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.

Nov 2nd, 2020
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., a industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, announced that EGM Builders, a self-performing general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, is the first customer to acquire EVO units. Launched in August 2020, EVO is the company’s latest innovation in exoskeleton technology for industrial use.

“Physical fatigue can have significant and negative impacts on employees and companies, as it leads to injuries that can have long-term consequences for individuals and reduce productivity,” said Michael Pratt, vice president at Ekso Bionics. “As a company focused on protecting and enhancing human strength, endurance and mobility, innovating technologies, such as EVO, that reduce fatigue for industrial workers is a priority. With its early adoption of EVO, EGM Builders is demonstrating its own commitment to protecting the well-being of its valued employees.”

EVO, the next generation of Ekso’s upper-body exoskeleton for industrial use, is a durable, assistive and naturally-tracking vest. It includes additional technology, based on market feedback, to aid workers with overhead work, reduce fatigue, and lower the risk of shoulder and back muscle strain. EVO offers 5 to 15 lbs. of lift assistance in each arm to elevate and alleviate the day-to-day strain on workers across all industries.

“Commercial construction is physically demanding work and maintaining employee physical health is of our utmost importance,” said Michael Espinosa, president and CEO, Partner at EGM Builders. “We are committed to protecting the safety and health of our employees, who are our most valuable asset and critical resource. EVO’s unique technology will allow our dedicated team members to stay safe and comfortable while performing the industry-leading work for which EGM Builders is known. Reducing the risk of workplace injuries is essential for ensuring that we can attract and retain the best industrial construction workers in the region while sustaining the morale that brings out our employees’ dedication to excellence.”            

Related
Guardian XO
How Exoskeletons Improve Social Distancing on Site and Defeat Construction Labor Shortages
Jun 9th, 2020
This is the Sarcos Guardian XO exoskeleton designed for use in the construction industry.
Construction Needs Exoskeleton Standards to Safely Adopt the Innovations
Jul 3rd, 2019
Recommended
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology
EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Cu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel
Most-read construction stories include Caterpillar and PAC-MAN rolling out a new game, a test of orange pavement markings in work zones, new Cat S42 rugged smartphone withstands submerged scrubbing and more
Oct 21st, 2020
Adobe Stock 344450945
How PPP Loans Can Challenge Revenue Growth for State DOT Contractors
Experts say there may be some long-term revenue-generating challenges that come from taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program loan
Oct 21st, 2020
Latest
Command Alkon Acquires Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business
The TrimFleet suite of products will move forward as a Command Alkon brand under the name of TFleet.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Alfonso Fajardo, who plays Inky in The Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ video, is superintendent at Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, NC.
Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Alfonso Fajardo Says Remote Control Technology Will Improve Jobsite Operations
Alfonso Fajardo is superintendent at Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, NC. Fajardo says remote technology is easy to learn and will help improve how operators work on some jobsites
Nov 2nd, 2020
Haydon Materials has four quarries, so surveying stockpiles is a big job that requires continual knowledge and awareness of foundation patterns and distribution processes. Using drones has helped the company save both time and money.
Haydon Materials Takes Aerial Control of Inventory Management with Drones
Kentucky-based hot mix producer and paving contractor finds great uses for drones around their quarry and asphalt plant in addition to slashing stockpile-measuring costs compared to third-party surveyors and getting more accurate data
Nov 2nd, 2020
The latest version of Soil Connect with e-ticketing feature will allow the driver to take a picture of the material using a mobile device, obtain an electronic signature and move on to the next stop. Invoices are generated automatically.
Electronic Tickets Deliver Time and Cost Savings in Construction Materials Transport
e-Ticketing reduces errors, saves time and can enhance safety during material transport. by facilitating social distancing during the pandemic.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Hilti Jaibot Application 2
Hilti Jaibot BIM-enabled Construction Jobsite Robot
Remote-controlled construction robot performs semi-autonomous mobile ceiling drilling based on BIM data.
Oct 30th, 2020
Earthcam 5 G Camera
EarthCam StreamCam 5G Multi-Network Camera System
5G implementation makes it possible to send an almost unlimited amount of visual data from the jobsite.
Oct 30th, 2020
3D scanners spin in a 360-degree radius to analyze every tiny detail of the construction site.
Does 3D Scanning Live Up to the Hype for the Construction Industry?
Construction stakeholders are realizing the value that 3D scanning technology provides and using the tool throughout the project lifecycle.
Oct 30th, 2020
Verizon Dashcam
Verizon Connect Integrated Video Driver-facing Dashcam
Driver-facing dashcam captures the in-cab driver perspective to promote safety, mitigate risk and improve driver behavior.
Oct 29th, 2020
10479 D3 Mg 0268
Caterpillar, Inc 336 Excavators Used to Dig Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Gameboard
The 336 excavators dug 100% of the maze using 3D GPS grade control. The typical timeframe to complete a project of this caliber would have been 3-4 weeks but it only took one week to dig out the gameboard using Cat technology.
Oct 29th, 2020
Hilti Jaibot Arm
HILTI's New BIM-Enabled Jobsite Robot Means No More Climbing Ladders
The HILTI Jaibot, a construction automation solution, was designed to help contractors tackle productivity, safety and labor shortage challenges on jobsites.
Oct 28th, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Soil Connect Builds on Value with Addition of E-ticketing
Soil Connect is solving problems on jobsites by helping to connect those who have dirt and other materials with those who need it.
Oct 28th, 2020
Pacman 451
Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN­­­™ Animators Discuss Collaboration & Design Behind Gameboard
In this behind the scenes interview, ForConstructionPros speaks with Caterpillar, Inc. designers about how they brought the PAC-MAN™ gameboard to life
Oct 26th, 2020
Sc Et Video 2
Dirt. Find it. Get Rid of it. Soil Connect Marketplace.
Find out how construction professionals are saving thousands of dollars by using the Nation's leading Dirt Marketplace.
Oct 26th, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Pandemic Impact: InEight Measures 30% Jumps in Construction Collaborating in the Cloud
InEight users are overcoming COVID-19 with digital collaboration tools.
Oct 26th, 2020
Safe Ai 5
SafeAI and Obayashi Corporation Partner on Autonomous Construction-Truck Pilot
Companies are partnering to operate an autonomous articulated dump truck on a Silicon Valley test site this fall.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Serious Labs Uk Operator 2
Serious Labs Takes Heavy Equipment Operator Simulator Training International
Company announces first internationally accredited heavy equipment operator training via simulator.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Digital Codes Premium Complete Online Codes and Standards Database
Oct 23rd, 2020
Andres Case Study 1
Drone Service Boosts ANDRES Project Completion, Teamwork and Quality Control
One contractor’s primer on drones improving construction includes gathering site imagery routinely to track progress, keep everybody on the same page and document quality work
Oct 22nd, 2020
02 Data 600x400
3 Simple Ways to Earn a Quick Payback from Your Data
With nearly 7 million construction machines equipped with built-in digital connectivity will be sold between 2018 and 2025, you’ll want to pare down the data stream to just what’s important.
Oct 21st, 2020
Trimble Boston Robotics
Trimble, Boston Dynamics Strategic Alliance to Extend Use of Autonomous Robots in Construction
Strategic alliance will integrate a variety of construction data collection technologies with Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot platform.
Oct 21st, 2020
Bobcat Machine Iq Image 1
Bobcat Company Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication Subscription
Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security helps customers check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security, and performance.
Oct 21st, 2020
Procore Adds Two Purpose-built Features for Specialty Contractors
Procore introduces Real-time ConstructionLabor Productivity and Time & Material Tickets for field users to capture more information.
Oct 21st, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Nintex Automation Helps BNBuilders Manage Risk During COVID-19
Opportunities to use the configurable automation technology that enhance efficiencies in various aspects of construction operations.
Oct 21st, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Managing Machines and Growing Margins
Contractors should be reviewing telematics data at least daily and using that data to drive decisions that improve profits and decrease costs.
Oct 21st, 2020