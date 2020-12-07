'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward

The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.

Plans for a $41.5 million (31 million pounds) "smart" bridge are expected to be approved this week in the city of Sunderland, England.

The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.

The bridge project includes several safety features, creative lighting and is an important new transportation crossing in the city.

If approved, the construction on the bridge is expected to be complete in 2023.

The crossing is just one of a number of major developments revealed in the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan. Other key highlights include plans to deliver:

1,000 sustainable homes to rent and buy, in four riverside neighborhoods, housing 2,500 residents

1 million sq. ft. of modern office space, in a new central business district, providing 8,000 new jobs

A new city center site for a major life sciences / healthcare facility

Plans for a library and community hub, the Culture House

The upgrading of St Mary’s Boulevard into a new main street

Transformation of Galley’s Gill into a landscape park, and new green spaces in the heart of the city

To find out more about Riverside Sunderland, and to keep up to date with the latest developments, visit www.riversidesunderland.com.