MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions

A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.

December 9, 2020
Gigi Wood
Chris Bryant / Mississippi State University
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
Megan Bean / Mississippi State University

Mississippi State engineers in the university’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory are working on research that could make unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, operational by the U.S. government as well as civilian aviation in icy conditions.

MSU is leading an icing system development and technology team in what the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) hopes will result in lightweight anti-icing systems, leading to certification for UAS to operate in forecasted icing conditions. The DOD recently awarded $5 million for this effort, which also includes the university’s aerospace engineering department and several industry partners.

How It Works

The entire team is evaluating the use of a new carbon-nanotube coating, part of an intelligently-controlled ice protection system. One aspect of the flight testing includes 3-D printed ice shapes designed by Raspet to mimic frozen formations affixed to the wings. Results from those tests help inform the development of the ice protection system. 

“Our innovative approach allows us to replicate the most severe in-flight icing conditions without traveling to cold and remote areas,” says Tom Brooks, Raspet interim director. “This allows us to conduct nearly unlimited test flights at a much lower cost and generate the data we need to develop effective, low-cost and retrofittable anti-icing system solutions for use on today’s sophisticated unmanned aircraft.”

NASA-designed sophisticated software models predict the shapes, and test flights are conducted, assessing these shapes’ impact on aerodynamic performance. Icing increases drag, reduces lift and adds weight to aircraft.


“As ice builds on the wings, a process scientists refer to as ice accretion negatively impacts the aerodynamics of the wing,” Brooks says. “Raspet’s application of these 3D-printed shapes to aircraft wings enables our researchers to validate the computer modeling used to predict changes in lift and controllability caused by the ice.”

Today’s traditional ice-countering technologies used on commercial and private airplanes, such as antifreeze pumps to spray the wings or inflatable bladders expanded on wing sections to dislodge ice, are too heavy and energy intensive to work on UAS. The newly-developed coating for UAS has extremely high heat conductivity, allowing it to transfer warmth from small heat strips on the wings’ leading edges to counter ice formation.

If proven successful, the ice protection system, which is retrofittable to existing aircraft and easy to install, would also be of interest in the civilian aviation industry, Brooks explained.

“Because it’s easy and inexpensive to install on existing aircraft, this lightweight anti-icing system has tremendous potential for use in general aviation,” he said.

Testing the Technology

Raspet’s two state-of-the-art TigerShark Block 3 XP aircraft support the project, weighing about 350 lbs., carrying nearly 100 lbs. of payload and flying for eight to 12 hours before refueling. The MSU laboratory also has worked with MSU Professor of Aerospace Engineering David Thompson, an expert in aircraft icing, to create the 3D predicted-shape models.

Other Raspet partners include Ohio’s private, nonprofit Battelle Memorial Institute, Kansas’ Ultra Electronics subsidiary ICE Inc., and Pennsylvania’s Navmar Applied Science Corp. Home to a fleet of the largest and most capable unmanned aircraft in academic use, Raspet has landed some $50 million in federal research and testing contracts since 2017 and remains a world leader in composite materials research.

RELATED:


Related
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 12 57 27 Pm
[VIDEO] SkyMul Automates Rebar Tying with Drones
March 12, 2020
Drone
OSHA Now Using Drones to Conduct Safety Inspections
January 8, 2019
Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head.
First Real-Time Brain-Sensing Wearable Starts Shipping
NextMind has started shipping its development kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.
December 8, 2020
The cost of cybercrime has surpassed $1 trillion globally since 2018, a new report by McAfee concludes. The report, 'The Hidden Cost of Cybercrime,' says cybercrime's cost to the global economy has had a 50% increase during the past two years.
McAfee Report Estimates $1 Trillion Global Cybercrime Total
McAfee published a new report "The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime" about the cost of cybercrime.
December 7, 2020
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction companies reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure projects.
Construction Industry Could Hit Sustainability Target with AI, Researchers Suggest
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure.
December 7, 2020
The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.
'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward
The bridge in Sunderland, England will include virtual and augmented reality technologies.
December 7, 2020
Reflective pavements allow more sunlight to be reflected from a pavement's surface, meaning less is absorbed by its mass. Reflecting that sunlight means less of a demand on heating and cooling buildings.
How Reflective Pavement Can Reduce Climate Change Effects
An MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub postdoc explains how reflective pavement can curb the effects of climate change.
December 7, 2020
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
VR, AR and MR Will Be The Most Disruptive Technologies of the Next Decade
IDTechEx forecasts that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 103021
Milwaukee Introduces Banded Ear Plugs for All-Day Comfort
Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, expands their Personal Protective Equipment Lineup to include Banded Ear Plugs, designed to provide all-day comfort with versatile wear.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 101123
Milwaukee Introduces Safety Glasses with New Features
Milwaukee Tool expands their safety glasses line-up including anti-scratch, fog-free, and new magnification and lens color options — enhancing safety and productivity.
December 7, 2020
Contact Harald Contact Tracing Card
Contact Harald COVID-19 Card and Contact Tracing Platform
Platform provides a fast, effective stand-alone contact tracing solution utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology.
December 4, 2020
A partnership between HeidelbergCement and other groups is harnessing solar power to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Hong Kong.
HeidelbergCement Uses Solar to Offset CO2 in Hong Kong
HeidelbergCement is one partner in a group generating solar power to reduce CO2 emissions.
December 4, 2020
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
Autodesk Upgrades Cloud Offerings
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
December 4, 2020
The Mighty Buildings studio dwelling can be 3-D printed in about 24 hours.
Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses
A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses.
December 3, 2020
CEMEX Ventures recently named five gold medal winners in its startup competition.
Five Startups Selected in CEMEX Ventures Construction Competition, No Top Winners From U.S.
Carbon-negative concrete, SaaS technology, robots and 3D technology were involved in the top startup projects.
December 3, 2020
Gc Pay Dashboard 2@3x
Sage Strengthens Partnership with GCPay
Sage adds GCPay, the leading web-based platform for managing the subcontractor pay application process, to provide additional payment functionality with its industry-leading construction solutions.
December 3, 2020
Indus ai
INDUS.AI Introduces Computer Vision to On-Premise Cameras
INDUS.AI, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered construction performance and safety monitoring, launches AWS Panorama, a new machine learning appliance and software development kit, that allows organizations to easily monitor projects.
December 3, 2020
Cdk
CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS
CDK Global Inc. now offers standardized, modern integration for heavy equipment dealers with the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform.
December 3, 2020
Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
University Research Suggests Recycled Concrete as Good, or Better than Traditional
Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete. Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
December 3, 2020
TrackIt offers real-time visibility into your fleet while mapping of individual trucks lets you analyze jobs, routes, productivity, and performance.
Command Alkon Adds Delivery Cycle Monitoring Feature to TrackIt System
Command Alkon announced new system features and hardware for its TrackIt product offering.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Danfoss Editron Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
Danfoss Editron Develops Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
System is designed to provide high performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum.
December 2, 2020
Soil Connect, a digital marketplace focused on the soil and aggregates industry, has closed its $3.25 million seed funding round led by TIA Ventures, a New York City-based seed-stage fund.
Soil Connect Raises $3.25M in Seed Funding in Soil and Aggregates Market
Soil Connect announced the closing of its $3.25 million seed funding round led by TIA Ventures, a New York City-based seed-stage fund.
December 2, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Software Cuts Construction Project Change Order Costs
Set yourself up for success throughout what looks likely to be a very competitive 2021.
December 2, 2020
Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco.
Autodesk Acquires Spacemaker, AI Urban Design Platform
The acquisition of Spacemaker provides Autodesk with a platform to drive automation and accelerate outcome-based design capabilities for architects, and urban designers and planners.
December 1, 2020
Buildxact CEO David Murray.
Construction Tech Startup Buildxact Secures Funds for Expansion
Construction tech company Buildxact has secured $6 million in new funds via an over-subscribed capital raise to market estimating and project management software platform for small residential builders
December 1, 2020