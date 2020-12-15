CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes

CM Labs Simulations, a global leader in simulation-based training solutions, expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities in the U.S. through a partnership in Orlando, Fla. This partnership with simulation expert and sales director L.D. Stutes will allow the company to better serve its clients in the U.S. and make its patented technology more accessible to safety and training managers in construction, utility and crane applications.

“Orlando is one of the hubs for simulation in the U.S. — and it’s an ideal location because of its accessibility,” said Chief Revenue Officer Patrice Commune. “The increased demand we have experienced over the last several years has led to this opportunity to make sales and service — and above all, demonstration capability — more accessible. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding ways to connect customers with equipment is all the more important.”

As part of this expansion, a facility with meeting space and a demonstration room is available. In the demo room are three CM Labs simulators for customers and potential customers to test.

“We have our flagship pivoting multi-display Vortex Advantage, the new Vortex Edge Max System, as well as our extremely portable Edge Plus training simulator,” added Commune. “All three are configured with lifting and earth-moving equipment.”

CM Labs’ strategic choice of Orlando, Fla. will also enable it to build and leverage additional partner relationships. The facility opening follows an announcement earlier this summer of an agreement to supply Georgia-based Crane Industry Services (CIS) with Vortex simulators for its training center and demo room just outside of Atlanta. In addition to earth-moving equipment simulators, the CIS location has a port simulator.

“Between the Orlando facility and the CIS training center in Atlanta, we cover the full CM Labs product line — which is a great advantage for our customers,” Commune said.