CM Labs’ New Forklift Simulator Offers Advanced Exercises

With the Forklift Training simulations, operators can prepare for certification and learn advanced exercises like loading a ramp.

July 13, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
CM Labs Simulations, Inc.
CM Labs Simulations, the developer of Vortex training simulators, unveiled its new Forklift Simulator Training Pack, which allows institutions to go beyond minimum training requirements.

“The forklift is the most popular piece of heavy equipment, but it’s also the one with the highest incident rates,” says Julien Richer-Lanciault, product manager at CM Labs. “Because the forklift can be extremely unstable, overturns are common; in fact, it’s [the] leading cause of fatalities involving lift trucks. With our training pack, students acquire a thorough understanding of the machine’s limits so they can safely operate a forklift and avoid such hazards."

Loading WarehouseCM Labs’ patented Smart Training Technology ensures that the forklift accurately replicates machine instability when executing maneuvers like tight turns with the load high in the air, driving down a slope with a load, and rapid braking with a load. Visual aids within the simulation such as the mini-map, load calculations, and stability triangle, which depicts the center of gravity of the forklift during operation, provide users with additional tools to achieve success. A rear-view camera and mirrors deliver an optimal field of view for maximum situational awareness.

Students are challenged with progressive learning exercises that cover everything from basic to advanced skills. Operators learn the fundamentals such as driving around objects and inclines, aligning the forks with the pallet and handling different loads, while also being exposed to more complex scenarios like working in confined spaces as well as driving with and positioning a ramp. Built-in certification exercises ensure operators receive the most comprehensive and practical training to better prepare for the real thing. Customizable scoring allows users to weight each metric for objective and standardized evaluation.

Information provided by CM Labs Simulations and edited by Alexis Sheprak.

