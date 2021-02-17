Test Drone Carries 55-lb. Payload With EVLOS Controls

Leonardo conducted a series of test flights in which a drone weighing 286 lbs. and powered by an electric propulsion system carried loads of up to 55 lbs., an important milestone in the drone sector.

February 17, 2021
Gigi Wood
Leonardo
In a recent collaboration with the city of Turin and D-Flight, Leonardo conducted a series of test flights in which a drone weighing 286 lbs. and powered by an electric propulsion system carried loads of up to 55 lbs.
In a recent collaboration with the city of Turin and D-Flight, Leonardo conducted a series of test flights in which a drone weighing 286 lbs. and powered by an electric propulsion system carried loads of up to 55 lbs.
Leonardo

Drone producer Leonardo has test flown a drone that carried a 55-lb. payload, an important milestone in drone technology that could eventually impact the construction industry. 

Leonardo is experimenting in the field of advanced air mobility as it tries to accelerate the introduction of drones into civilian skies and develop drone technology.

In a recent collaboration with the city of Turin and D-Flight, Leonardo conducted a series of test flights in which a drone weighing 286 lbs. and powered by an electric propulsion system carried loads of up to 55 lbs.

The demo is the next step towards a new model of air transport logistics for medium-range routes, defined as those up to 31 miles.

The project, called “Sumeri: Si Salpa!” is the first in Italy and among the first in the world in which a remotely-piloted system with these characteristics has flown in an urban environment. It is part of a series of experiments that will lead towards a future in which drones carry hundreds of pounds of goods will be flown up to 31 miles by operators using a Beyond Visual Line of Site (BVLOS) control system.

“This initiative is an expression of Leonardo’s vision to make cities more functional, sustainable and ecologically-friendly through the application of new technologies in the fields of unmanned aircraft and logistics, applications which can also be used in times of emergency, such as those we’ve seen in recent months," says Laurent Sissmann, senior vice president, unmanned systems at Leonardo. "Artificial intelligence and automation, combined with Leonardo’s system-level expertise in aeronautics, are enabling us to bring forward exciting new types of air operations in complete safety.”

The trial incorporated three factors that will be essential in the development of logistics services for urban environments: the high load capacity of the drone, a high level of automation and advanced capabilities for dealing with air traffic management. The benefits include faster deliveries, lower costs and reduced pollution due to the drones’ electric propulsion systems.

The demonstration is being facilitated by an air traffic management software platform developed by D-Flight, which is also providing QR code registration and release services for the experiment. D-Flight is also taking the opportunity to trial a new mobile app that can facilitate mission planning and in-mission tasks. The use of such systems is highlighting the company’s efficient, innovative and practical response to future European regulation on ‘U-space’, airspace specifically designated for remotely-piloted aircraft. D-Flight offers one of the first operational European software platforms for U-space, allowing traditional aircraft and drones to co-exist in the same airspace. The company’s ability to support the progressive introduction of new drone services will allow for the sustainable development of an already growing sector.

Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Serious Labs Talks VR, Training, and Jobsite Readiness
Serious Labs explains how they increase learning engagement using VR technologies, their latest partnership with IPAF, and how COVID has affected training.
February 16, 2021
Digging Deeper 5f2c713ad53b7
Pandemic Impacts Driver and Operator Training
Drivers and operators remain in short supply, even with high unemployment levels due to the pandemic.
February 15, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Latest
Industry Platform Image 1
Egnyte Cloud-based Platform Helps Construction and Engineering Firms Boost Project Efficiencies
Egnyte for Construction and Engineering is designed to maximize productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms both on site and off.
February 16, 2021
The SmartMix App - A Web-based Concrete Mix Optimization & Performance Prediction Dashboard
With Giatec's artificial intelligence algorithm, Roxi, concrete producers can use the SmartMix Dashboard to optimize concrete materials and predict the performance of their mixes.
February 16, 2021
Incubed It 1230x690
Verizon to Acquire Autonomous Navigation Tool Provider incubed IT
The acquisition of incubed IT will expand Verizon’s robotic capabilities to power the future of robotic automation for enterprise customers.
February 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 88441862
Technology Can Drive Business Growth in 2021
Companies in the construction industry that are slow to adopt technology will fall behind their competition
February 2, 2021
Mike Ford Truck Tread App
How to Implement Paperless Technology with Tread
Fleet management software helps contractors improve efficiency and productivity
February 15, 2021
Strong Arm Logo
Aclaimant and StrongArm Technologies Partner on Next Evolution of COVID-19 Risk Management
Partnership combines Aclaimant's safety and risk management tools with StrongArm's wearable product to keep frontline workers safe amid the ongoing pandemic.
February 12, 2021
The goal of the fully integrated virtual approach is to protect valuable construction assets from theft without unnecessary staffing, excess equipment or complexity.
Unlock the Cost-saving Potential of Integrating All Aspects of Construction Fleet Security
Construction fleet physical security integration combines video surveillance, access control and IT tailored to specific construction fleet needs and at much lower costs.
February 12, 2021
Autodesk News
Autodesk Build for Construction Project Collaboration Now Available Globally
New construction project and field collaboration software connects data, workflows and teams to maximize collaboration and drive better business
February 11, 2021
Crosby 2
The Crosby Group Invests in Verton Technologies
The Crosby Group announced an investment in Verton Technologies, which helps increase the pace of innovation to remove the need of human held tag lines in lifting applications.
February 11, 2021
Nisb Logo
National BIM Program Is Topic of Building Industry Executive Roundtable
Industry leaders convened to discuss the need for a National Building Information Management Program to advance collaboration and innovation in the building industry.
February 11, 2021
Purdue University researchers are testing a construction robotic system that uses computer vision sensing technology to work in a construction setting.
Purdue Construction Robots Can Match Building Materials to BIM
Computer vision algorithms for the project allow a robotic system to sense building elements and match them to BIM data in a variety of environments and keep track of obstacles or safety hazards in the system's operational context
February 11, 2021
Hyundai Motor Group, Coventry City Council and the United Kingdom government are partnering with Urban Air Port to launch what will be called Urban Air Port Air-One, a hub for future eVTOL vehicles and autonomous delivery drones, to demonstrate the potential of urban air mobility at zero-emissions sites.
What's Next: Drone Airports
An airport is under construction in Coventry, England that will serve drones and other electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.
February 11, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Marketplace Two Phones
Soil Connect Expands Sales Team Following Successful Seed Funding Round
February 10, 2021
Hs2 200114 Birmingham Curzon Street Station View 19 1122x624
MEWP Virtual Reality Simulator Reduces Safety Concerns Before UK's Largest Environmental Project
Serious Labs and Align JV provide a mobile elevating work platform operator training simulator to improve training, safety and efficiency for the UK’s largest environmental project, the HS2 Rail Line — designed to align with a low carbon transport future.
February 10, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
New Technology Feature Will Enhance Grading Efficiency & Cut Costs by 10%
Hear about TraceAir’s construction site development platform, as well as GradeIt, a new feature in development that is intended to provide strategies to help grading contractors increase grading efficiency, and reduce costs, by at least 10%.
February 10, 2021
It's time to start checking your device networks and upgrading from 3G.
Still Using 3G? Start Thinking About an Upgrade.
With the advent of 5G, 3G will not be around forever.
February 8, 2021
Drone data company DroneDeploy has raised $50 million in investor funding.
DroneDeploy Raises $50 Million, Expands Into Europe, Updates Tech
California-based DroneDeploy gets a cash infusion to expand its business.
February 9, 2021
Soil Connect 5fc7b0d93d414
Soil Connect Marketplace
Digital platform connects those who have soil with those who need it.
February 8, 2021
117097788 168328498093999 6341075966742943697 N
When is the Best Time to Implement Fleet Telematics?
Many companies turn to telematics when it’s too late before they realize there’s technology that can solve the issue they’ve run into. Get the system implemented early and avert the crisis in the first place.
February 8, 2021
DJM Design, CAD, & Coordination, a BIM and drafting firm, has launched its on-demand sheet metal shop drawing services.
DJM Launches New On-Demand Shop Drawing Services
DJM Design, CAD, & Coordination has launched on-demand sheet metal shop drawing services.
February 6, 2021
Pro Vigil Product Shot
Pro-Vigil Remote Video Monitoring Service
February 5, 2021
Exosuits aid in lifting, bending and reaching.
Exoskeletons Move From Science Fiction to Reality to Aid Worker Safety
Exosuits and exoskeletons are helping to combat worker fatigue, strain and other risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders.
February 5, 2021
Teleo is one of four construction tech startups John Deere has added to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program.
Deere Adds Companies to Its 2021 Startup Collaborator program
John Deere has added four companies to its 2021 Startup Collaborator program. These startups are Nori, NVision Ag, Scanit, and Teleo.
February 5, 2021