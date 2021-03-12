VisualLive produces software that allows contractors to map out BIM and CAD drawings on the construction site.

A recent business merger shows the growing trend of technology use in the construction industry.

Unity, which produces a platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content has purchased VisualLive, a technology company for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sectors. VisualLive produces software that allows contractors to map out BIM and CAD drawings on the construction site.

VisualLive’s technology complements Unity Reflect, a platform that connects people, project stages and data across the digital building lifecycle. This acquisition expands Unity's strategic growth in the AEC industry.

“Unity’s real-time 3D platform transforms every stage of the AEC lifecycle. With Unity Reflect, AEC professionals can unlock building information modeling (BIM) data through immersive real-time experiences,” says Julien Faure, general manager of verticals, Unity. “Adding VisualLive to our portfolio better allows us to connect the field with the design office, bringing BIM data via augmented and mixed reality to drive better quality assurance and project tracking. This will fundamentally change how design reviews, construction planning, field inspections and facilities management are conducted.”

VisualLive's software aims to reduce the errors that arise when conducting job site walkthroughs. Users can instantly inspect and validate designs to prevent mistakes.

Company employees will join Unity from VisualLive’s headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We’re incredibly proud of the rapid growth and market adoption of VisualLive products by the AEC industry since our founding in 2017,” says Saeed Eslami, CEO and founder of VisualLive. “VisualLive has excelled in creating a software solution that works on multiple devices to enable field workers to overlay CAD/BIM models onto the jobsite in AR within a few minutes to review the design, validate against the existing conditions, verify install completion, create reports, and collaborate with the rest of the team in real time. Together with Unity, we can expand the platform's capabilities and scale globally.”



