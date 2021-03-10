Soil Connect and The Walsh Group Simulcast Covers Expanding Construction Technology Ecosystem

Soil Connect, a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it, will host a live streaming event on Tuesday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The livestream will be simulcast on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, LinkedIn Live and YouTube.

Cliff Fetner, Soil Connect founder and CEO, will discuss the rapidly expanding role of technology in the construction industry with guest Aaron Toppston, managing director of infrastructure investments & strategic planning at The Walsh Group.

“I am looking forward to discussing the expanding construction tech ecosystem with Cliff,” says Toppston. “We recognize that technology will continually change the engineering and construction industry over the next decade, both for new service-based businesses like Soil Connect and well-established contractors like The Walsh Group.”

Interested viewers can find Soil Connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube, and tune in on Tuesday, March 16th at 5:00 PM EST.