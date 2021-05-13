K-Tec and Soil Connect Partner to Promote Efficient Earthmoving

Companies will work together to educate the earthmoving industry through multiple cross-promotional channels about new technologies and best practices.

May 13, 2021
Soil Connect
1237 Adt Scraper
K-Tec
Soil Connect Logo

Soil Connect and K-Tec Earthmovers are working together to promote responsible and efficient earthmoving and material transportation practices across the US. In order to bring awareness to the common pitfalls and inefficiencies faced by today’s dirt movers, the companies have agreed to work together to educate the earthmoving industry through multiple cross-promotional channels about new technologies and best practices.

Marketplace Two PhonesThe companies have also discussed the integration of Soil Connect’s eTickets system into K-Tec’s new scraper telematics portal dashboard.

“K-Tec is a heavy equipment manufacturer that is constantly on the cutting edge of technology,” says Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect. “I see many parallels between our businesses, as we are often working with the same contractors that move lots of dirt, have excess dirt, or need more dirt on their jobsites. Our marketplace is able to connect these hardworking professionals to make their lives easier.”

“Soil Connect continues to develop revolutionary technology that is disrupting the dirt world and challenging old, inefficient methods of daily tasks,” says Mike Palitsky, president and CEO or K-Tec Earthmovers, Inc. “Likewise, K-Tec’s scrapers have proven to be more efficient than traditional forms of earthmoving. We believe that working together progresses our mutual goal to advance earthmoving technology in the USA, which will benefit both of our organizations — as well as the entire industry — now and for the foreseeable future.”

May 13, 2021
