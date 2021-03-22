ConTech Startup ZS2 Technologies Wins Top Prize for Clean Building Materials

Calgary building technology company recognized in Alberta cleantech startup industry.

March 22, 2021
Gigi Wood
ZS2 Technologies
ZS2 Technologies
The company uses magnesium oxide in its building materials, which it says produces less than half of the carbon dioxide of portland cement board. The magnesium oxide is mixed with saturated brine, an aggregate and a few other materials. Then the mixture is placed into molds and sandwiched between fiberglass cement sheets in construction.
ZS2 Technologies

ZS2 Technologies, a Calgary-based building technology company, took home the top prize at the Alberta Cleantech Investment Summit, which was held virtually on March 11. Four Albertan cleantech companies received more than $450,000 in investment at the event.

“This capital will help us launch our company into the next phase of our growth," says Doug Brown, co-founder and CTO of ZS2 Technologies

The even included more than 150 participants and engaged 28 investors and nearly 40 entrepreneurs. Over a six-week period, the investors heard pitches from the province’s top emerging cleantech companies and conducted due diligence while learning about investing from experienced angel groups and some of Canada’s leading cleantech venture capitalists. Five finalists pitched at the Summit.


“This investment, combined with our fully subscribed first round of financing is allowing us to ramp up and expand domestic manufacturing in Alberta this year, and positioning us to be Canada’s leader in sustainable premanufactured building materials that are healthier for people and the planet," says Scott Jenkins, co-founder and CEO of ZS2 Technologies.

In October, ZS2 Technologies was internationally recognized for creating sustainable and profitable building solutions and was granted the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label for its magnesium oxy-sulfate TechPanels. 

ZS2 Technologies develops and manufactures advanced building technologies including fire-rated, non-toxic, low-carbon cementitious building materials and prefabricated panels. ZS2 TechPanels are prefabricated, structurally insulated panels (SIP) using ZS2 TechBoard. They are fire resistant, have no off-gassing, are mold resistant and are a thermally sustainable construction solution.

