Texas A&M Advances Study of Driverless, Connected Vehicles

The research facility is an open, scalable and flexible test site for new tolling and intelligent transportation system solutions for driverless and connected vehicles.

April 13, 2021
Gigi Wood
Texas A&M
Texas A&M Transportation Institute Neology Transportation Research Center
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and Neology, Inc., recently completed the Neology Transportation Research Center (TRC)
Texas A&M Transportation Institute

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute, which is focused on researching and developing vehicle and road technology, has partnered with Neology, a transportation connectivity company, to complete a new research center. 

Neology's technology applications include ways to pay tolls, enforce traffic laws and similar tasks using mobile connections and advanced infrastructure. The new center will build on that technology and will work to advance driverless, connected vehicles. This news is important to the construction sector as several related industries are working to make autonomous trucking a reality. 

The research center is located on Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus, a $300 million, 2,000-acre facility with 6 miles of high-speed proving grounds with multimillion-dollar state and national research facilities and test beds that focus on robotics, driverless and connected vehicles, advanced manufacturing, large-scale testing, as well as smart power grids and water systems. The RELLIS Campus opened in 2018. 

According to a press release: 

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and Neology, Inc., recently completed the Neology Transportation Research Center (TRC) and extended their long-term master research agreement for an additional five years, with an optional five-year extension. The new facilities will help accelerate the vision for smart cities and safer communities by advancing next-generation technologies in the mobility industry.

The Neology TRC is an open, scalable and flexible test site for new tolling and intelligent transportation system solutions for driverless and connected vehicles. The research center features a 1-mile test track that supports vehicle speeds up to 100 mph and includes two test gantries that can accommodate the deployment of future technologies, as well as an observation center for demonstrations and test viewing.

“We’re ramping up activities to full-scale and further collaborating with industry leaders and future innovators to bring practical, adaptive and sustainable solutions to our industry,” says Joe Mullis, general manager of Neology, Inc.

