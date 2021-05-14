airSlate Partners with Procore to Bring Electronic Signature to the Construction Industry

airSlate, a provider of no-code workflow automation solutions, announced that its electronic signature solution, signNow, is integrated with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. With the eSignature integration, Procore customers can create and send documents for signing to multiple recipients, track their completion status and securely store executed documents - all without leaving the Procore platform.

The past year has reshaped the construction industry by increasing the decentralization of the workforce. Project teams are more spread out, but are still expected to produce the same outcome within the same timeline. Now, it's more important than ever before for construction stakeholders to ensure the right solutions and workflows are in place for seamless collaboration.

“With economies starting to open back up around the world, we are excited to announce our partnership with Procore,” said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. “Extending Procore's world class construction and project management solutions with the addition of signNow's eSignature offering will serve to improve collaboration and communication, thus accelerating our mutual customer's business efficiencies and cost savings.”

signNow empowers anyone - from owners to general contractors and subcontractors - to approve, deliver and eSign in minutes instead of hours. The partnership will enable Procore users to electronically manage and sign documents all through the existing proposal management platform. Simply select any template or document group template stored in signNow, pre-fill it with Procore data, and instantly send it for approval to all parties. Procore customers can now easily manage and sign their documents anywhere, anytime and on any desktop or mobile device.

“Procore’s platform creates workflows that cross traditional project participant boundaries and project phases, and the signNow integration takes advantage of the platform to provide a collaborative and speedy way for construction professionals to manage and sign documents,” said Doug Gibson, Business Development Manager, Procore.