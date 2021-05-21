Nerd Alert: CEMEX Searching for Construction Startups

Tell your geeky friends: CEMEX is looking for construction industry startups. Its annual competition is afoot, in a search for startups that can help quicken the pace of technology adoption and innovation in construction.

May 21, 2021
Gigi Wood
CEMEX
Cemex Startup Competition 2021
CEMEX

Long on the hunt to lift the construction industry into a more technologically-advanced era, global building materials giant CEMEX is once again looking for startups for its annual competition. 

Advancing technology and innovation in the construction industry is of critical importance as companies deal with major workforce shortages, as well as safety, supply chain, sustainability requirements and other challenges. 

The first Construction Startup Competition took place in 2017, hosted by CEMEX Ventures, a venture capital and private equity branch of CEMEX. The startup companies recognized in this competition have gone on to make a name for themselves in the construction technology sector and often attract sizeable financing from investors. See if you recognized any of the winners from last year's competition here

Watch this neat video about last year's winners:


This year's competition is actively seeking entrants, who can apply at Construction Startup Competition 2021. The application phase of the competition will remain open until June 27, 2021.

Check out the cool video promo for this year's competition:

Each year, more investors have partnered with the competition to help foster the growth of technology in the industry. CEMEX Ventures, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group´s Leonard and NOVA by Saint-Gobain renew their alliance and are joined by GS Group, a Korean business conglomerate focused on energy, retail and construction, and Haskell, an American firm offering architecture, engineering and construction solutions, in the search for the most promising startups. 

“To participate in Construction Startup Competition 2021 means to knock directly on the doors of seven global leading companies in construction," says Gonzalo Galindo, Head of CEMEX Ventures. "Once again, this year we managed to reunite entities with great knowledge of the industry, not just in the areas of materials, machinery, infrastructure, and processes. These seven leaders cover the whole construction value chain and understand what the opportunity areas in the entire construction ecosystem are in order to find the best solutions and solve the main challenges of the industry."

To apply, visit: www.cemexventures.com/constructionstartupcompetition.

Applicants will be split into five groups:

  • Carbon footprint mitigation
  • Supply chain management
  • Efficient jobsite and built environment
  • Advanced building materials
  • New construction methods

Winners will be announced during the third trimester of 2021. By the end of the year, they will join representatives of the companies in a Pitchday event, along with other companies focused on construction, innovation, investment and technology. This event will serve as the scenery for the entrepreneurs to present their solutions, begin conversation with investors and expand the projection of their businesses.

Construction Startup Competition 2021 was launched during the final event of the previous edition of this challenge, where the winner was startup Modulous, a modular construction company  that offers a standardized kit of parts through a distributed network of local assembly partners.

