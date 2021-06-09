InEight, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Launch Construction 365

Construction 365 offers a complete view of construction projects by unifying data from the back office to the jobsite and across the project lifecycle.

June 9, 2021
InEight
In Eight
InEight

InEight Inc., a construction project management software company, has completed a strategic integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, to create Construction 365, a platform with over 30 different integrations to improve insights and information flow between office and field.

The integration joins together data from CRM, estimating, project controls, BIM, risk management, document management, scheduling, accounting and procurement through desktop and mobile capabilities. The platform provides improved transparency and alignment, providing a single source of information to enhance ease of user access, collaboration and security across Microsoft and InEight applications. Customers can connect data and processes across systems to reduce errors, omissions and redundancies, while improving the outcomes of complex long-term projects. 

 Learn more about InEight:


The platform is being used by Veidekke Entreprenør AS, one of Scandinavia’s largest construction companies. 

"We believe InEight’s Construction 365 solution will meet our business needs as a fully-integrated digital transformation platform, providing us the transparency and control throughout our business," says Pål Christian Hustoft, CFO, at Veidekke. "We expect the ongoing implementation will confirm our beliefs, making it possible for us with a greater ability to create great projects for our clients with our desired profitability and on schedule."

Explaining InEight’s integration strategy, Mike Paul, managing director for EMEA at InEight, says, “While the physical world is still seeing borders and restrictions on freedom of movement, the trend in the data world is the opposite. Connectivity is key. Through this integration with Microsoft Dynamics, InEight is creating interconnected workplaces to enhance collaboration and project outcomes in capital construction. It’s an important and timely step towards our goal of digitalizing construction project management.” 

Related
InEight Control
InEight Launches Time-Phased Budgeting, Forecasting Software Features
May 24, 2021
InEight Planning, Scheduling & Risk
InEight Uses AI to Identify Risks, Threats in Capital Projects
February 18, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Pandemic Impact: InEight Measures 30% Jumps in Construction Collaborating in the Cloud
October 26, 2020
InEight to Acquire TeamBinder Document Management and Collaboration Solution
March 20, 2018
Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
LafargeHolcim concrete reef
Lafargeholcim Uses Bioactive Bilayer Concrete to Protect Oceans
In celebration of World Ocean Day, LafargeHolcim joins the World Ocean Council (WOC), an industry alliance committed to sustainable ocean stewardship.
June 8, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
June 4, 2021
Latest
Zello Dispatch Hub
Zello Launches Dispatch Hub for Safer Driver-Dispatch Communications
Dispatch Hub is a new solution that modernizes dispatcher-driver communications with push-to-talk technology, dispatcher workload sharing, call queuing, location tracking and message replay.
June 8, 2021
Sysdyne Cloud Batch
Sysdyne Releases Concrete Cloud Batch Control System at World of Concrete
Sysdyne Technologies has launched the world’s first cloud-native concrete batch control system, Pioneer Cloud Batch.
June 8, 2021
Soracom and EXACT Technology
Concrete Monitoring, Software Companies Partner on Infrastructure Planning
Soracom and EXACT Technology are working together to ensure concrete used to build highways, bridges, dams, buildings and other large infrastructure projects cures properly and is built to last.
June 8, 2021
Advanced Map On Laptop
FleetUp and Alert Rental Partner to Help Rental Companies
FleetUp integrates into Alert’s software to automate the most important parts of the delivery process, giving customers real-time shipment GPS locations and ETAs.
June 7, 2021
Yellow Bird And Npl Case Study Image 1
On-demand Platform Matches Contractor with EHS Consultant in Just Three Days
NPL Construction used YellowBird to fill a last-minute on-site safety manager position, enabling its project to meet requirements and stay on track.
June 4, 2021
Retrieving data from a piece of equipment and making the most of that data continues to be an area in which telematics technology is evolving.
Telematics Go Beyond Fleet Management
Continued advancement in telematics technology is bringing about more data collection and predictive maintenance capabilities for OEMs and end-use customers.
June 5, 2021
Buildots Releases First AI-powered Mobile Control Room for Construction Sites
The mobile "control room" gives project managers access to full control of every activity on the construction site on the go.
June 5, 2021
OpenSpace AI imagery
Top New Construction Tech Stories of May 2021
These are the top new construction tech stories you were reading most in May.
June 4, 2021
Surveyors place Propeller AeroPoints on their worksite, then fly the WingtraOne drone to collect worksite survey data.
Propeller Aero and Wingtra Partner to Deliver Faster, Smarter Drone Earthworks Surveys
Propeller's drone data collection processing software paired with Wingtra's professional VTOL drone technology can improve accuracy, efficiency, consistency and savings across global earthworks sites.
June 3, 2021
Propeller Aeropoints
Propeller AeroPoints
GPS-enabled smart ground control points deliver the same precision as traditional surveying solutions.
June 2, 2021
Propeller Ppk1
Propeller PPK
Solution minimizes time in the field for surveyors, reduces drone photogrammetry to drag and drop and makes earthworks more accurate.
June 1, 2021
Cat Command is designed to remove the operator from the machine, enabling safe operation in hazardous areas.
Caterpillar Takes Home Edison Awards Gold with Cat Command for Construction
Cat Command for Construction received gold in the Edison Awards’ Smart Productivity Tools – Living & Working Environment category.
June 2, 2021
Katerra Catalyst building
Construction Startup Katerra Shutting Down
Months after receiving a $200 million investment, the company has announced it's closing.
June 2, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D 1 High Resolution
Using Technology to Improve Paving Results & Profits
The use of data during the paving process can help asphalt contractors build better roads more efficiently
June 2, 2021
Propeller Platform1
Propeller Platform
Cloud-based data visualization and analytics platform enables users to view the entire site with a realistic 3D model.
June 1, 2021
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Advanced PowerFleet Telematics Solution
Together, PowerFleet and Logisnext have teamed-up to introduce the new PowerFleet Enterprise Telematic Solution to customers across North America.
May 27, 2021
Mesh mould and in situ Fabricator at ETH Zurich
Robotic Automation's Potential to Enhance Productivity, Efficiency and Safety on Construction Sites
A global survey shows 81% of construction businesses will introduce or increase use of robotics and automation in the next decade to address skills shortage and improve safety on their jobsites.
May 26, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
Trends in ERP Adoption in Construction Plus Tools to Get the Most Value from ERP Data
Trends in the adoption of ERPs in the construction industry and the value that tools such as Preferred Strategies’ QuickLaunch platform can provide in helping contractors better utilize ERP data to its full potential.
May 26, 2021
At World of Concrete 2021: ToolWatch To Unveil New Jobsite Portal Web Accessibility
To enhance collaboration and streamline internal operations, ToolWatch adds features to its jobsite portal that enhance communication, boost productivity, and improve accuracy. World of Concrete 2021 is scheduled for Las Vegas, June 8-10.
May 25, 2021
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
The architecture, engineering, and construction industry must shift focus to include embodied carbon’s role in sustainable design. Responding to changing trends, many concrete technologies have emerged to tackle carbon reductions in concrete.
May 24, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final
Successful Construction Tech Adoption Requires Mindset Shift
It's absolutely a risk not to be using any technology, but there are a proliferation of options out there.
May 25, 2021
The LogiMove App
Manage Concrete Truck Fleet With the LogiMove App
May 24, 2021
Merger Forms End-to-End Platform for Fleet Management, Field Services and Video Telematics Software
Accel-KKR has acquired fleet management software provider GPS Insight and merged the company with InSight Mobile Data and Rhino Fleet Tracking to form an end-to-end software platform.
May 24, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (9)
Construction Digitization: Understanding the Impact on Profitability
Studies show that if construction companies invest in digitization while also continuing to embrace new materials and advanced automation, they could see a 50-60 percent increase in their overall productivity
May 24, 2021