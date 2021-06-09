InEight, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Launch Construction 365

InEight Inc., a construction project management software company, has completed a strategic integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, to create Construction 365, a platform with over 30 different integrations to improve insights and information flow between office and field.

The integration joins together data from CRM, estimating, project controls, BIM, risk management, document management, scheduling, accounting and procurement through desktop and mobile capabilities. The platform provides improved transparency and alignment, providing a single source of information to enhance ease of user access, collaboration and security across Microsoft and InEight applications. Customers can connect data and processes across systems to reduce errors, omissions and redundancies, while improving the outcomes of complex long-term projects.

The platform is being used by Veidekke Entreprenør AS, one of Scandinavia’s largest construction companies.

"We believe InEight’s Construction 365 solution will meet our business needs as a fully-integrated digital transformation platform, providing us the transparency and control throughout our business," says Pål Christian Hustoft, CFO, at Veidekke. "We expect the ongoing implementation will confirm our beliefs, making it possible for us with a greater ability to create great projects for our clients with our desired profitability and on schedule."

Explaining InEight’s integration strategy, Mike Paul, managing director for EMEA at InEight, says, “While the physical world is still seeing borders and restrictions on freedom of movement, the trend in the data world is the opposite. Connectivity is key. Through this integration with Microsoft Dynamics, InEight is creating interconnected workplaces to enhance collaboration and project outcomes in capital construction. It’s an important and timely step towards our goal of digitalizing construction project management.”