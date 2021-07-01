STACK Acquires SmartUse Mobile, Plan Management Software

Comprehensive cloud-based preconstruction platform adds leading plan markup and collaboration app to product lineup.

July 1, 2021
STACk Construction Technologies

STACK Construction Technologies announced the acquisition of SmartUse Solutions, Inc, an intuitive and responsive software solution for document viewing, markup and collaboration in the field. The combination of STACK and SmartUse will empower construction teams to work more effectively and efficiently, wherever their work takes them.

STACK’s presence in the preconstruction phase is already a disrupter. The industry has traditionally been saddled with legacy desktop/hybrid tools that weigh down processes. In recent years, some new point solutions have emerged to compete with outdated tools, but STACK provides a true cloud-based collaboration platform, allowing preconstruction teams to move seamlessly from takeoff to estimate to proposal.

With the SmartUse acquisition, STACK extends the reach of its platform to include additional critical phases of the construction process, specifically field operations for general contractors and subcontractors, as well as project turnover for the benefit of owners.

“Our mission is ultimately to provide a single source of truth for construction project documents and to connect field workers with critical project data around issues, costs, completion percentages and more,” said Phil Ogilby, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of STACK. “Additionally, the ability to seamlessly synchronize this data between the office and the jobsite will help keep all project stakeholders up to date with real-time documentation and information during construction. SmartUse will be a major contributor in our quest to fulfill this mission.”

SmartUse is a powerful and comprehensive platform. Optimized for iOS, Android, and MS Windows devices, it is entirely mobile and allows construction teams to function smoothly in both an online and offline world.

“Dominic Sevigny and Louis Dagenais, SmartUse’s founders, have grown their business substantially over the last four years, and they’ve built a solution that’s ready for significant scale,” said Ray DeZenzo, Chief Operating Officer of STACK. “They’ve also built a best-in-class, passionate and dedicated team that we’re pleased to work with and build upon. We’re also excited to leverage the proven STACK Sales and Marketing machine to fuel high growth and expand market presence throughout North America and beyond.”

“The timing for acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions, and the joint leadership team is poised to take performance of SmartUse to the next level,” reflected Dominic Sevigny, president and COO of SmartUse. “We recognize and appreciate the high-growth formula that STACK has mastered and could not be more excited to see our software and our team thrive in this combined entity.”

With these two tools combined into a single platform, preconstruction professionals will have collaborative capabilities with field operations teams. The transition from preconstruction to the construction phase becomes uninterrupted and transparent.

Recommended
02 Jobs Not Worth 600x400
When It Pays to Be Picky: Jobs Not Worth Taking
But some projects actually end up costing you more than they’re worth and keep you from spending time on profitable work. How do you determine if a job’s not worth taking?
June 28, 2021
Today, contractors are getting newly restored concrete open to foot traffic in eight hours and vehicle traffic in 24 hours at a fraction of the cost of replacing the surface. Yes, concrete will deteriorate, but contractors can bring it back to life by resurfacing.
How to Resurface Concrete from Cracks, Chips, Spalling or Flaking
When repairing and/or restoring cracks, chips, spalling or flaking in concrete driveways, patios, or sidewalks - before you bring in a big crew and ready-mix trucks to remove and replace the concrete, consider resurfacing it instead.
June 30, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Dyna Rent Mobile App Blog Image
To-Increase Launches DynaRent Mobile App
The user-friendly app with offline capabilities provides relevant data to carry out rental equipment repair and maintenance work efficiently on customer sites.
July 1, 2021
Frustum
AI, Data Science, Construction Tech Sector Part of Major Venture Capital Fund
Parkway Venture Capital announced its second $60 million venture capital fund, focusing on construction technology in artificial intelligence, data science and complex engineering.
July 1, 2021
Google Wing
Google's Wing Launches Free Drone Flyer App OpenSky
OpenSky app helps drone pilots navigate FAA regulations, traffic.
June 30, 2021
Baidu Aes Hardware Overview
Researchers Develop Autonomous Excavator System for "Un-crewed" Excavation
The robotic excavator system integrates perception, planning and control capabilities to enable material loading over a long duration with no human intervention.
June 30, 2021
HCSS Aerial update
Most Read Construction Tech Stories of June 2021
From drones to apps, these stories were the most popular with readers in June 2021.
June 30, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
Skyward Sentaero Verizon 4 G Lte
Skyward and Federal Aviation Administration to Test Cellular-connected Drones
Memorandum of Agreement enables Skyward and the FAA to mutually research the capabilities of cellular communication networks for command and control within the National Airspace System.
June 30, 2021
Parrot drone
New Parrot ANAFI Ai Drone is First 4G-Connected Robotic UAV
ANAFI Ai is the first drone to use 4G as the main data link between the drone and the operator, signaling a new era in the industry.
June 30, 2021
Skyfish drone technology
Infrastructure Drone Startup Skyfish Secures $20 Million Investment
U.S.-based Skyfish, noted for its engineering-grade drone capabilities in infrastructure, has netted a major investment.
June 28, 2021
Nddot Snow Plow 2
A Camera That Can Take a Punch
The backup camera is a lifesaving safety technology until you need a camera to keep showing an operator blind spots from somewhere more exposed than built into a bumper or counterweight -- enter Dakota Micro's rugged cameras.
June 28, 2021
Mecalac My Mecalac 2
Mecalac MyMecalac Fleet Management System
This telematics solution delivers everything from high-level summaries to specific machine details, including maintenance, inspection, and damage notifications, to empower fleet managers to boost efficiency and machine uptime.
June 25, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
July 1, 2021
Talon helps field teams capture and collaborate on field service information; enable that field data to be converted into actionable data; and deliver more efficient workflows..
Real-time Visual Data Capture Plus Artificial Intelligence Improves Construction Processes
AI can analyze image data captured on job sites by drones and other sources and deliver insights in real time, which enables you to improve processes while there's time to save money and course-correct before mistakes get buried
June 23, 2021
Embark Trucks
Embark Self-Driving Truck Company to Go Public
Embark Trucks, America’s longest-running self-driving truck program, plans to go public through a merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.
June 23, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
How Autonomous Technology Can Save Substantial Construction Project Time and Costs
SafeAI founder discusses his company’s autonomous technology solution for heavy equipment and how such technology can save significant project time and costs as well as enhance safety on construction jobsites.
June 23, 2021
Off Site 4
Will Off-Site Prefabrication See a Renaissance in U.S. Construction Industry?
Left with few options and tremendous unpredictability during the pandemic, builders started to turn to off-site construction. Now, many believe it's here to stay.
June 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
5 Questions for GCs to Ask Before Buying Construction Technology
Kyle Peacock, CEO, Peacock Construction, shares questions to consider before committing to an investment in today's construction tech.
June 21, 2021
Project Controls Cubed is banking on InEight Schedule's Iris AI to automatically generate new schedules for massively complex projects they've already performed.
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing This Contractor's Construction Scheduling and Risk Management
Scheduling/controller contractor Project Controls Cubed preserves project managers’ decision-making experience using InEight Schedule’s AI to automatically build complex schedules, adjust for risk and estimate the potential change in cost and time
June 22, 2021
A Bright Piece of Mind - The Guardian Angel Personal Light
A Bright Piece of Mind
In interest to keep you safe during the evening, night, and day - one company offers contractors a hands-free portable light mountable to your truck, traffic cone, your high-vis vest, even your hardhat.
June 21, 2021
Trimble April2021 Dsc00081 F
Doosan and Trimble Announce Factory-installed Machine Control Solution for Excavators
Doosan will offer the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Excavators as an optional factory-installed machine control solution for the North American market.
June 18, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
What Does Workforce Management Mean for the Construction Industry?
Here's a look at what construction workforce management is and how it can help your construction company succeed.
June 18, 2021
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone
The Cat S62 Rugged Smartphone - "The Boss"
Available exclusively by T-Mobile, the Caterpillar-branded S62 Rugged Smartphone was designed to survive the jobsite as well home life.
June 17, 2021
Hcss Aerial Image Hi Res
6 Benefits of Incorporating Drone Technology into the Construction Workflow
Visualize and analyze the progress of construction phases to keep projects on track with the help from drone technology.
June 16, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021