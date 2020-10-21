Procore Adds Two Purpose-built Features for Specialty Contractors

Procore introduces Real-time ConstructionLabor Productivity and Time & Material Tickets for field users to capture more information.

October 21, 2020
Procore Technologies, Inc.
Procore Technologies, Inc. announced two new features purpose-built for specialty contractors  Real-Time Labor Productivity and Time & Material Tickets. These new features extend Procore's continued support for the specific needs of field teams, adding to the existing suite of products designed for specialty contractors. 

Procore provides specialty contractors a complete construction platform, allowing field teams to easily document and store information, facilitate remote communication, and drive project efficiency. A rapidly growing number of specialty contractors across the world have recognized the value of the Procore platform and have implemented it on their jobsites. Customers include a number of companies listed among the ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors, such as Eldeco Inc., Greiner Electric, and TDIndustries. Uniting the project's specialty contractors on a single, collaborative platform means these skilled tradespeople can finally focus less on data management and more on what they do best—build. 

"It is rare to find technology built specifically for specialty contractors or with a specialty contractor focus," said Morgan Fountain, Enterprise Project Manager, TDIndustries. "We have really appreciated the relationship Procore has built with us. The Procore platform has changed the way we work, simplifying communication from the field to the office, and helping us track all relevant project information."

Real-Time Labor Productivity

Real-time insight into productivity means that teams can identify at-risk scopes of work and act fast to re-align with the schedule. Users can now see the financial impact of labor costs and productivity the moment a timesheet is submitted, making it easier for specialty contractors to plan, manage, and track labor costs and productivity with unit-based budgets. Through this feature, users can eliminate manual data transfer between multiple apps and see all of the relevant information in one place. This feature helps users avoid overruns with real-time insights into labor's impact on the budget. 

"We firmly believe that technology can make us better. It's transforming the way we conduct our business by providing our teams with better tools to improve performance," said Brad Sandidge, CFO, Marathon Electrical Contractors. "Procore's new Real-Time Labor Productivity feature allows us to track actual hours versus our budgeted hours by line item and thereby adds more precision to our planning and project management."

Time & Material Tickets

Procore's Time & Materials (T&M) tickets now make it easy to document out-of-scope work as soon as it's requested in the field. Changes to T&M are immediately visible in the office.  Through the T&M feature, users can collaboratively collect stakeholder e-signatures, log labor, equipment, and materials used, as well as track ticket status – all within one platform. This new feature mitigates risk for specialty contractors and increases visibility.

"With Procore's Time & Materials Ticket feature, we can track tickets easily, giving Project Managers and Accountants better visibility," said Jessica French Goyette, Vice President, W. L. French Excavating Corporation. "This eliminates the chance to lose tickets, overlook tickets, or miss billings. This feature is an example of how Procore continues to problem solve for its customers."

"Procore's vision to improve the lives of everyone in construction continues to drive our company forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaborative technology within the construction industry has become even more integral to business momentum. As the number of tradespeople allowed on many jobsites remains limited, connectivity is increasingly key to project success," said Tooey Courtemanche, CEO and Founder, Procore.

Today, thousands of specialty contractor companies use the Procore platform to connect the field and office, while breaking down the communication and data silos that often limit industry professionals. Over 1.3 million construction professionals, including tradespeople, use Procore on over 1 million projects around the globe. In order to better support them, Procore has partnered with trade associations, including ASA, NECA, SMACNA, and MCAA. These partnerships allow Procore to educate, train, and deliver digital literacy for specialty contractors.

"At Eldeco, we're built on old-world values, but pride ourselves on new world solutions that drive quality results for our clients. We believe in the importance of advancing the construction industry through continual education, skills training, professional networking, and the use of technology," said Carrie Pipkin, Director of IT, Eldeco, Inc. "This year has presented new, unique challenges that Eldeco has been able to tackle head on, thanks to partners like Procore that allowed our team to shift to 100% remote, cloud-based access overnight. Technology is what sets apart the successful contractors from the ones still using old-world solutions."

