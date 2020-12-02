ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points

iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.

December 2, 2020
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to feed other software programs. This includes standard data as defined by the AEMP Telematics Standard, ISO 15143-3, and customized data points selected by the user. 

“The benefit of sharing the telematics data feed is that it gives users control over the program they need or want to read the data in,” said Tawnia Weiss, president of A1A Software. This could be an original equipment manufacturer's (OEM) proprietary system or another off-the-shelf program that fleet managers or mechanics are already using for a mixed-fleet environment.

If the program data that is being imported is already programmed to read the data points, no additional programming is required for sharing the AEMP-defined data points. Users who want to select custom telematics data will need to facilitate the necessary programming process.

iCraneTrax combines sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance with telematics into one application to more efficiently manage rental company daily operations and increase revenue. It captures complex data from cranes and lifting equipment, then combines various business communications into one tool to improve coordination and communication between sales people, dispatchers, operators, managers and mechanics.

Now, e-signatures can be saved utilizing DocuSign, which captures documentation of rental equipment deliveries and returns in the field using the iTeleTrax mobile app. Then it stores it with the customer record in iCraneTrax.

