New COVID-killing HVAC Technology Could Protect Offices

Integrated Viral Protection says it installed an HVAC system that uses new technology to kill airborne viruses, like COVID-19, in an office building in Delaware.

December 22, 2020
Dr. Garret Peel, executive principal and founding partner of Integrated Viral Protection, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
Dr. Garret Peel, executive principal and founding partner of Integrated Viral Protection, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
CNW Group / Mediastar

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP), a technology company that specializes in indoor air protection systems, recently hosted an event to unveil a corporate office building with an HVAC system said to aid in removing COVID from the air. 

The event took place in Wilmington, Delaware, at a corporate office building  that is one of the first to implement the COVID-killing Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System to enhance its HVAC infrastructure. The system could be a tool to help workers return to office work. 


IVP officials say their technology is proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (99.999%), anthrax spores, and other airborne pathogens instantaneously, in a single pass. The IVP system uses a combination of filtration, thermal technology and irradiation to remove and kill the virus. 

"No one thought COVID would come to Victoria (Texas), but COVID doesn't have boundaries," said Christina Adrean, CEO of Post Acute Medical. "Our community now believes our hospital is the safest in Victoria, as we're the only one to have this wonderful machine. We haven't had a single employee or patient contract COVID since the filtration system was installed."

In addition to the Wilmington offices, the IVP Air technology has been implemented in Hilton Worldwide hotels, Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, the Texas A&M Health Science Center and student housing, True North Classical Academy in Miami, Florida, Slidell Independent School District in Slidell, Texas and Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation, with sites in Texas and Las Vegas.

"We're suffering. A lot of people are suffering," said Monzer Hourani, CEO, Integrated Viral Protection, and founder of Medistar Corporation. "It's about time people understand that if we're going to get rid of COVID-19 one day, we need this advancement working in tandem with the vaccine. We need to be one nation, one people, and work together, be united, and use science to overcome COVID-19."

"The argument of whether this works or not is over," said Rick Perry, former U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Texas governor. "This is a powerful tool that deals with COVID-19. And yes, we're facing COVID now but, in the future, there will be other influenzas, other viruses to deal with. This isn't about a quick fix for now. This is about a long-term investment in your business, in your schools, in your airports, and the like. This is about letting your customers, students, and staff know that they can come into your building and be safe."

Read the research brief about how the technology works and its specs here

Related
Zenitel
COVID-19 Has Changed the Needs for Access Control
December 2, 2020
This period is about learning a new normal, while navigating circumstances that none of us have ever encountered before.
Existing in the Age of COVID-19
May 15, 2020
Federal Signal Corporation announced the launch of a website – www.fedsigresponse.com – dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing efforts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Federal Signal Website Offers COVID Tips for Operators
April 21, 2020
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Tlm
TraLaMa Launches to Connect Trade Laborers with Employment
America's Floor Source's CEO Jason Goldberg, introduces a trade labor marketplace and online community where businesses can find skilled trade labor, and where trade laborers can find long-term employment or short-term work.
December 18, 2020
E Ticketing Integrated With Bim 360 Dasboard
TruckIT Streamlines Operations with Autodesk BIM 360 Integration
TruckIT incorporates Autodesk BIM 360 into a solution that will streamline operations with heightened project visibility and connectivity — offering prescriptive insights leading to informed decisions for optimal outcomes in heavy construction.
December 18, 2020
CSI UNIFORMAT.
CSI's UNIFORMAT, ASTM's UNIFORMAT II Linked Within Crosswalk
CSI and global standards organization ASTM International finalized an agreement to formally link CSI’s UNIFORMAT standards and ASTM International’s E1557 (UNIFORMAT II) standards within CROSSWALK.
December 18, 2020
With 29% of San Francisco Unified School District students lacking internet access at home, students met outdoors in a Bayview-Hunters Point park with a wi-fi hotspot to ensure families without broadband access could participate. The Oculus Quest headsets were donated earlier in the year by Swinerton Builders, a commercial construction company that provides additional services in green building.
Students Learn Construction Skills Through Virtual Reality
A collaboration between Brightline Defense, CityBuild Academy and TRANSFR VR will make construction industry job training accessible to thousands of low-income youth as part of a free, citywide program.
December 17, 2020
Iris Automation has announced $13 million in Series B funding.
Construction Drone Tech Startup Receives $13 Million Investor Funding
Drone Life is reporting that Iris Automation has received significant investor funding for technology used in commercial drones.
December 16, 2020
As a founding member, Bentley will help advance the consortium’s strategic roadmap, working groups, and governance to maximize the benefits of digital twins and accelerate the digital twin market.
Bentley Systems Helps Advance Digital Twin Consortium's Mission
Bentley Systems becomes founding member of the Digital Twin Consortium and part of its steering committee to deepen collaboration with the industry, the government and academic members.
December 15, 2020
P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
December 15, 2020
X Fold Dragon H500 Cargo Drone 4
ZM Interactive Unveils xFold Drones with 1,000-lb. Capacity Suited for Construction Use
1,000-lb. capacity drones include interchangeable rotor configurations and offer flight times up to eight hours for loads under 55 lbs.
December 15, 2020
B2 W User Conference 2
Basketball Legend Bill Walton Delivers Keynote Speech at B2W Software's 20th Annual User Conference
B2W Software announces an online education and collaborative program for the 20th Annual User Conference, where Basketball Legend Bill Walton will deliver a keynote speech on teamwork, leadership, and winning.
December 15, 2020
Mxf002 2 Xc Ll
Milwaukee MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
The power supply provides the best temporary power for the job — supplying 3,600 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of pure sine wave energy.
December 14, 2020
Pci Mobile App
PCI Mobile App
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
Branch Technology's process uses less material, so there is less of a path for the 3D robot to trace through as it's printing.
Branch Technology Raises $11 Million for Fleet of Construction 3D Printers
Branch Technology has announced that it has closed an $11 million funding round for its additive construction technology.
December 11, 2020
Precast
ALLPLAN Partners with Precast Software Engineering to Strengthen Delivery Capabilities
ALLPLAN and Precast Software Engineering, a software solutions provider for the industrialized construction industry, announces partnership, which aims to strengthen their delivery capabilities in the engineering and construction market.
December 11, 2020
Microsoft Digital Twin
Doosan Heavy in Tech Spotlight in Microsoft Digital Twin Announcement
Microsoft highlighted Doosan's work in sustainability and technology in the tech giant's on digital twin software.
December 11, 2020
Goodyear
Goodyear and SafeAI Develop Tire Intelligence Programming for Autonomous Heavy Equipment
Goodyear and SafeAI partner to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry through the development of tire intelligence for autonomous heavy equipment.
December 10, 2020
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
December 10, 2020
Slide Applicazioni Eng
Duplomatic MS Announces Launch of New Website
The Duplomatic Group launches a new website featuring new graphics, technology and contents to give a faster and more effective response to the requests of professionals in the world of motion control.
December 10, 2020
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
December 10, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
December 9, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
December 9, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
Purform sealants unify the application properties, reliability and durability needed with the lowest exposure to monomeric diisocyanates.
Sika Launches New Polyurethane Technology
Sika has developed a new polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the PURFORM brand.
December 8, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
December 8, 2020