Existing in the Age of COVID-19

This period is about learning a new normal, while navigating circumstances that none of us have ever encountered before.

What a time to start a new job.

In this turbulent era, when society is at a standstill and our lives have done nothing but change, it’s hard to imagine stepping into a new role, joining a new company, and stepping into some mighty big shoes that you’re hoping to fill.

But here I am. If you missed my introduction blog on the website (shameless plug), I’m the new editor of Rental. I have almost 10 years of experience in the construction industries and have dabbled in everything from water drilling and geospatial technologies to heavy equipment and asphalt. But now I’m here, and I’m ready to embrace the change – and boy, are there a lot of them.

The whole world has changed in ways that are both apparent and unfamothable. COVID-19 has altered our plans, businesses, and everything in between. I’m sure many of you are tired of talking about it, let alone hearing about it. But unfortunately, it’s our new reality.

That’s why we decided to switch our issue focuses around a bit and make this issue our Business Survival Guide. Because, for many companies out there, this period is all about surviving. It’s about learning a new normal, while navigating circumstances that none of us have ever encountered before.

For instance, employment. The country has seen the highest unemployment rates in history, with millions of people laid off, furloughed, moved to part-time, etc. This month’s article, “Return of the Workforce” discusses a webinar held by the Ogletree Deakins Law Firm about getting employees back into work, the issues employers may encounter, and strategies to minimize any risks in the process.

Although there are negatives to the crisis, positives can come out of it. We’ve seen it already with companies donating time, effort, and resources to help those who are less fortunate and those who are working tirelessly on the frontlines. In Dick Detmer’s column, he speaks to these challenging circumstances as being proving grounds for leadership. That finding new ways to connect can bring rewarding benefits in the long run.

That’s the type of optimism we need, as we focus on surviving and thriving in the age of COVID-19 and the current business climate.

And I hope that this issue – my first here with Rental – helps you do just that.

Stay strong, stay smart, stay safe.

Alexis Brumm