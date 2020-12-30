Fabricon Modular Awarded PCA Contract

Fabricon Modular was awarded a contract with the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA).

December 30, 2020
Fabricon Modular
Fabricon Modular is pleased to announce its recent contract award with the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA).
They join a network of vendors vetted and committed to providing innovative and cost-effective contracts on behalf of public sector entities including educational institutions, government agencies, Indian Tribal Governments, hospitals, law enforcement, and non-profit, non-taxed organizations.

The contract award (PCA OD-330-20) grants Fabricon Modular the ability to provide public procurement services for Modular & Portable Buildings for Classrooms, Offices, and Storages.

PCA is based in Texas and all PCA contracts are written to be used by local, state and federal government agencies, educational institutions, Indian tribal governments and non-profit, non-taxed organizations in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canada and Mexico. PCA contracts are awarded by the awarding government agency by the board of directors or council, using a competitive solicitation process consistent with Texas procurement and contracting laws and regulations.

Fabricon Modular recently completed a project in Florida, where it provided a prefabricated, seven-unit complex to host master developer Minto Communities as it continues development of the new Latitude Margaritaville community in Watersound. The buildings were created off-site and allowed for the first two project field teams to consolidate at one location on the property while it gets underway.


The 5,000 sq. ft. modular building is a wooden frame, type V-B construction class used for field offices, conference rooms, break rooms and floating swing space for roughly 40 employees. The leased mobile field office came in at a little over 1,200 sq. ft. and provides the same amenities but on a smaller scale.

