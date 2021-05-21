Equipment Today Editor to Discuss Construction Technology Evolution with Soil Connect CEO

Soil Connect, a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it, will host the latest edition of Soil Connect LIVE on Tuesday, May 25th at 5:00 PM EST. The livestream will be simulcast on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, LinkedIn Live and YouTube.

With thousands of users and over 185 million yards of material moved through the Marketplace to date, Soil Connect finds itself on the front lines of the burgeoning ConTech industry. As such, Soil Connect Founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss how new technologies like SaaS, drones, AI and electric/autonomous equipment are changing the construction ecosystem, and how many of these new technologies are fostering a new sense of connectivity in the industry, with Becky Schultz, chief editor of Equipment Today magazine.

“Becky Schultz is an invaluable voice in the construction industry,” says Fetner. “I can’t wait to hear her thoughts on the implications of technology on the industry as a whole as we move away from our old, fragmented world and into a more connected future.”

Schultz began covering the construction industry in early 1991 and has been the chief editor of Equipment Today magazine since 1998. In addition to her role on the publication, she is a regular contributor to the ForConstructionPros.com web portal and a frequent host for both the Digging Deeper and GroundBreakers podcasts, which highlight major industry innovations and trends, as well as the latest advances in construction technology.

Interested viewers can tune in on Tuesday, May 25th at 5:00 PM EST.