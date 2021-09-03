Cause of More Construction Job Losses in August More Dangerous than COVID-19 Delta?

Loss of 3,000 jobs accompanied by declining construction unemployment suggest labor costs will continue to rise as the industry’s workforce contracts and restricted material and skilled-labor supply dampen demand for projects

September 3, 2021
Larry Stewart
Construction employment in the pandemic era peaked in March and has drifted down consistently since June.
Construction employment in the pandemic era peaked in March and has drifted down consistently since June.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The construction industry lost 3,000 jobs on net in August, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The industry has recovered 881,000 (79.2%) of the jobs lost during earlier stages of the pandemic.

Nonresidential construction employment declined by 20,300 positions on net, with all three subcategories registering losses for the month:

  • Nonresidential specialty trade contractors: -9,200 jobs
  • Heavy and civil engineering: -8,300 jobs
  • Nonresidential building employment: -2,800 jobs

The construction unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.6% in August. Unemployment across all industries declined from 5.4% in July to 5.2% last month.

“Many observers will simply attribute today’s extraordinarily disappointing employment report to the malicious impacts of the delta variant,” said Associated Builders and Contractors Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “While the ongoing pandemic clearly had an impact on employment in segments such as retail, lodging and restaurants in August by suppressing demand for additional workers, construction employment dynamics were more affected by ongoing supply-side bottlenecks.

“Collectively, nonresidential contractors exhibited significant confidence in the past few months,” said Basu. “In general, positive expectations have gone unmet, at least thus far. Industry participants had anticipated rising employment during the back half of 2021, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, but nonresidential employment declined by more than 20,000 positions in August.”

The Associated General Contractors of America released this week results of the 2021 edition of its annual Workforce Survey. The project, supported by Autodesk, measured key aspects the unique twisting of conventional construction economy/employment dynamics in pandemic environment.

“This year’s results show an odd paradox,” said Stephen Sandherr, CEO at AGC, in remarks prepared for the data release. “On the one hand, construction firms are experiencing pre-pandemic levels of workforce shortages. At the same time, many construction firms are dealing with the impacts of delayed or canceled projects, suffering from construction materials shortages, delivery delays and lagging demand.”

AGC Chief Economist Ken Simonson summarized significant results:

  • Nearly nine out of ten firms are experiencing project delays
  • 75% cite delays due to longer lead times or shortages of materials
  • 57% cite material delivery delays
  • 61% of firms said their projects are delayed by workforce shortages among their own teams or those of their subcontractors

“As a result of all these challenges, more than half of firms report having projects canceled, postponed or scaled back due to increasing costs,” said Simonson. “Twenty-six percent report their projects have been delayed or canceled because of lengthening or uncertain completion times and 22% say changing market conditions have led to project delays or cancelations.

“What is truly unnerving is that despite the loss of industry jobs in August, the construction unemployment rate actually declined from 6.1% in July to 4.6% last month,” said Basu. “The implication is that the construction workforce is not expanding. This opens up the possibility that labor costs could continue to rise rapidly even if industry momentum softens further. Furthermore, with the delta variant causing additional supply chain disruptions in Asia and elsewhere, materials prices may not decline as rapidly as had been hoped. This potentially sets the stage for waning industry momentum as 2022 approaches.

“The good news is that today’s weak employment numbers will likely help keep interest rates lower for a lengthier period.”

State Rankings by 17-month Change in Construction Employment (as of July, Associated General Contractors of America)

AGC looks for a relatively short timeline for construction employment issues to begin to subside.

“Today, largely because of the pandemic, construction firms are worried about finding enough work even as they struggle to find enough workers,” said Sandherr. “The good news is that many of the challenges affecting contractors are being driven by the pandemic and policy responses to it, instead of typical market conditions. Once the pandemic wanes and policies that have kept people from seeking employment expire, demand for construction is sure to rebound and the labor pool is likely to expand.”

A significant portion of contractors surveyed in AGC’s workforce study anticipate a harrowing ride in the near term before a return to anything like “normal” business.

“These challenges (material and labor supply leading to project cancellations) are a key reason why 26% of respondents expect it will take more than six months for their firm’s revenue to match or exceed year-earlier levels,” said Simonson, “And 17% are unsure when to expect a return to previous demand levels.”

But workforce-related project delays are not limited to lack of new hires. Nearly half of construction professionals were unwilling to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, many construction workers are absent from the job site because of either illness or the rising delta variant threat.

The number of construction workers out sick with the disease has “definitely picked up again from the Delta variant,” Travis Mross, executive vice president of operations at Zachry Construction in San Antonio, told TexasMonthly.com. In early August, Zachry quarantined about a dozen workers from a TxDOT bridge replacement project.

“You’ve got a lot of qualified, skilled craft workers who can’t work or won’t work because they’re not vaccinated, and they’re getting sick,” Brian Turmail, vice president of public affairs for AGC, told TexasMonthly.com. “Or they’re worried about getting sick and transmitting it to other unvaccinated people. Or they’re vaccinated, but they have young children who aren’t vaccinated.”

 

Related
Prepping Forms
OSHA Calls on Industry to Combat Unique Killer of Construction Workers
August 25, 2021
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July
August 10, 2021
Cygnus Formwork4
Construction Employment Lags as Contractors Grapple with Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Issues
July 30, 2021
Morning Consult Vaccine Resistance
Barely More Than Half of Construction Workers Will Take the COVID-19 Vaccine
February 10, 2021
Recommended
Cat Command for Excavating
August 2021 Most Read New ConTech Stories
Catch up on the newest construction technology stories from August 2021.
September 1, 2021
Hensel Phelps Inouye3a
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA Calls on Construction to Combat Its Suicide Epidemic
Most-read construction stories include: Hensel Phelps keeps discovering profitable uses for construction drones, Highway Trust Fund to run dry in November, 7 reasons you need digital construction by 2022, who’s gonna to do all the new infrastructure work?
September 3, 2021
Cybersecurity
Study: Half of Companies Miss Cybersecurity Threats
According to a new study by Ponemon Institute, half of businesses are missing the early warning signs of insider cybersecurity threats.
September 2, 2021
Latest
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July
With project owners considering delaying projects for cost corrections, contractors who have been 'all systems go' despite rising materials prices for months are 'slightly less sanguine' about rising sales, staffing and margins for the next 6 months
August 10, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (23)
Funding for Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation Would Only Pay for Half of the Spending
The analysis from the Congressional Budget Office shows that about half of the proposed $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges and broadband would be financed by adding to the nation’s debt.
August 5, 2021
Ism Pmi August Services Report At A Glance
'Economy Pushing Forward Hard,' Service-Business Indicator Reaches Record High
The ISM Services PMI registered its highest reading since the inception of the report in 2008. Business leaders express concerns about COVID-19 Delta variant impact.
August 4, 2021
Current US construction spending has outpaced its Great-Recession peak.
Why Contractors are Smiling Despite Nonresidential Dragging US Construction Spending Down Again in June
How tight construction labor and materials are governing nonresidential construction spending, even as contractors report high expectations for significantly improving work volume, revenue and profit margins
August 2, 2021
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Rise Again in July on Semiconductor Shortage
Shortages of electrical components such as semiconductors helped push costs higher for the ninth straight month.
August 2, 2021
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
Sponsored
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
We’re all multitaskers these days — shouldn’t our equipment be, too? Caterpillar experts talk through getting more out of your motor grader. Tune in.
August 30, 2021
June 2021 Us Housing Starts Permits
Home Building Regains Momentum as Building Permits Fall to Eight-Month Low
June new-home construction and apartment development exceeded expectations, after May results were revised lower, with single family growth centered in the South and Northeast
July 20, 2021
211210065 329421931964489 4045392372208638829 N
What's Next for Infrastructure Funding in Washington?
The Senate could begin talks regarding the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal July 19th. Meanwhile, House leaders consider how to move the INVEST Act forward before the Sept 30 reauthorization deadline.
July 8, 2021
Lumber Adobe Stock 71388972
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Most-read construction stories include 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
Cu 07012021
The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Why the most-read construction stories include: 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
May 2021 Us Construction Spending
Softening Housing Growth Allows a Surprise Slide in May US Construction Spending
Investments in housing construction did not grow enough to continue overcoming the months-long decline in nonresidential spending, but promising hints of softening lumber prices and infrastructure funding offer short- and long-term hope
July 1, 2021
66617472 3412853012074259 2774110765076971520 N
$760 B INVEST Act Passes House, Industry Approval Mixed
The funding package, which is intended to help shape a larger infrastructure package under discussion in the U.S. Senate and White House, would reauthorize surface transportation programs that are set to expire Sept. 30
July 1, 2021
106800859 2547557838841607 5749796800231112438 N
$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Set to Boost Economy
Shares of top construction firms were already seeing a momentum shift last week after the President endorsed the $1.2 trillion framework. The plan is expected to encourage widespread economic recovery through 2026 and create 775,000 new jobs.
June 28, 2021
Lumber Adobe Stock 71388972
Falling Lumber Prices Offer Anti-Inflation Assurance, If Not (Yet) Lower Costs
Framing lumber prices down a third over the past month are still sky high and contractors aren’t dropping estimates yet, but the correction demonstrates encouraging dynamics on how the economy is emerging from COVID lockdown
June 25, 2021
Ihs Markit June Costs
No End in Sight as Engineering and Construction Costs Edge Upward for the Eighth Straight Month
IHS Markit reports engineering and construction costs rose for the eight month in a row in June, with all materials and equipment categories reporting increases for the sixth straight month.
June 23, 2021
06182021 Housing Starts
US Housing Starts Bounce Back, But the Housing Shortage Continues to Grow
May construction growth counteracts starts rates that have drifted down from early-year highs, but detailed annual analysis of housing data shows frenzied pandemic home building disregarding first-time-buyer and low-income housing needs
June 18, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (13)
Buy America Provisions Could Lead to Negative Impacts in Construction Industry
While the industry supports utilizing American labor and materials, these provisions would make it much more difficult for the construction industry to use basic construction materials not sourced in the USA, driving up cost and completion times
June 17, 2021
06152021 Hmi
Builders Start Blaming Waning Confidence on Material Prices Just Before Lumber Prices Fall
NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index shows builder confidence dip to its lowest level since last August, but research supporting those numbers was done before lumber prices had convincingly tumbled
June 15, 2021
Dsc 0183
Construction Project Starts and Backlogs on the Rise with Contract Values Leveling Off
Viewpoint’s Quarterly Construction Metrics Index showed ongoing signs of construction economic recovery in Q1 2021, with backlogs now forecast to exceed 2020 levels by 5%.
June 7, 2021
Dsc 7406
Even Modest Infrastructure Investment Could Send Commercial Construction Outlook Soaring
Dodge Data & Analytics forecasts construction starts to rebound in 2021 and 2022, with the prospect of far greater gains if even a projected $550 billion “middle of the road” infrastructure spending plan is passed.
June 7, 2021
April 2021 Construction Spending
US Construction Spending Lifted Modestly by Tempered April Home-Building Growth
In the fifth straight month of declining nonresidential outlays, signs of a turnaround surface in office, commercial and lodging segments, backlogs, architecture billings and post-pandemic emergence
June 2, 2021
Cnt 05202021
Construction News: No Construction Job Growth in an April that Delivered Only a Quarter of Economists’ Forecasts
Institutional building rebound lifts Dodge Construction Index in April, panic over the global lumber shortage pushed July futures for 2x4s to $1,481, a crack shut down the Desoto Bridge carrying I-40 across the Mississippi River
May 19, 2021
33436563 1919862478058651 140699954636128256 N
Congress Pushed to Find Both Short- & Long-Term Funding for Infrastructure
AASHTO President says Congress should consider a mix of new short- and long-term funding options to provide more fiscal support for transportation investments nationwide for both the immediate and future needs of our roadways
May 19, 2021
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
Sponsored
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
We’re all multitaskers these days — shouldn’t our equipment be, too? Caterpillar experts talk through getting more out of your motor grader. Tune in.
August 30, 2021