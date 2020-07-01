NAFA Announces the 2020 Institute and Expo is Going Virtual

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), announces its 2020 Institute & Expo will be delivered as a premium interactive virtual experience, presented online from September 14-17.

Mindful of the continuing uncertainty about live events and travel restrictions among member companies, NAFA pivoted from an in-person event in Indianapolis in September to an online model ensuring that everyone can benefit from access to the essential tools and resources for what I&E is so well known.

“We believe that moving to a virtual event will enable attendees to take advantage of NAFA’s education and insights safely and securely,” says NAFA CEO Bill Schankel, CAE. “Given the unique circumstances of the times, NAFA affirms our commitment to providing best practice focused instruction while staying mindful of the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus.”

NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual will feature the latest information, tools, technologies, and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic world of fleet and mobility management. With live Q&As, an interactive expo floor and networking programs, attendees will engage and connect with fleet leaders from around the world from the comfort and safety of their own homes or offices.

What to Expect at NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual Event

Four virtual conference days offering live Q&As, guided chat sessions and networking events with peers and industry thought leaders from around the world.

On-demand content available if an attendee cannot participate in a specific session or attend two sessions at the same time slot.

Attendees will have access to the content for two weeks after the virtual event, all you need is the internet.

The Virtual Exhibit Hall connects attendees with exhibitors from across the fleet and mobility management field with chances to win great prizes in drawings.

Registration opens and website relaunch on July 15, 2020.