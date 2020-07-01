NAFA Announces the 2020 Institute and Expo is Going Virtual

NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual will feature the latest information, tools, technologies, and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic world of fleet and mobility management.

July 1, 2020
NAFA: The Fleet Management Association
Logo (2)
Logo

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), announces its 2020 Institute & Expo will be delivered as a premium interactive virtual experience, presented online from September 14-17.

Mindful of the continuing uncertainty about live events and travel restrictions among member companies, NAFA pivoted from an in-person event in Indianapolis in September to an online model ensuring that everyone can benefit from access to the essential tools and resources for what I&E is so well known. 

“We believe that moving to a virtual event will enable attendees to take advantage of NAFA’s education and insights safely and securely,” says NAFA CEO Bill Schankel, CAE. “Given the unique circumstances of the times, NAFA affirms our commitment to providing best practice focused instruction while staying mindful of the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus.”

NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual will feature the latest information, tools, technologies, and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic world of fleet and mobility management. With live Q&As, an interactive expo floor and networking programs, attendees will engage and connect with fleet leaders from around the world from the comfort and safety of their own homes or offices.

What to Expect at NAFA’s 2020 I&E Virtual Event

  • Four virtual conference days offering live Q&As, guided chat sessions and networking events with peers and industry thought leaders from around the world.
  • On-demand content available if an attendee cannot participate in a specific session or attend two sessions at the same time slot.
  • Attendees will have access to the content for two weeks after the virtual event, all you need is the internet.
  • The Virtual Exhibit Hall connects attendees with exhibitors from across the fleet and mobility management field with chances to win great prizes in drawings.

Registration opens and website relaunch on July 15, 2020.

Recommended
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Barn Lightning Bolt Storm 99577 5953d2b0cd318
Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes on the Jobsite
The last week of June is Lightening Safety Awareness Week. Here's how to stay safe from lightning strikes and protect yourself and your co-workers every day of the year.
June 28, 2017
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
Latest
Smart Vision 5d9f5b4b92858
Can Removing Mirrors Make Construction Vehicles Safer?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is considering allowing cameras to replace both rearview and sideview mirrors on trucks.
October 10, 2019
Fleet
Verizon Connect’s Fleet Management Software Recognized in 6 G2 Categories
The 2019 G2 Fall Report reveals Verizon as the leader in six different categories relevant to transportation and fleet management.
October 2, 2019
Azuga Top States 3
10 Safest States for Fleet Drivers
Azuga ranked safest states using six months of Driver Score data, a key component of Azuga’s technology to help business fleets monitor and improve driver behavior
June 20, 2019
Api Certification Mark Starburst
API Approves Improved Gasoline Engine Oil Standards
New standards specify more stringent engine oil performance requirements for spark-ignited internal combustion engines
June 6, 2019
Mortenson will be deploying fully autonomous equipment for some of the more repetitive jobs on renewable energy construction projects in remote locations.
Mortenson to Deploy Autonomous Equipment on Remote Worksites
Mortenson is teaming with Built Robotics to solve issues on remote sites and cope with labor shortages through fully autonomous construction equipment
June 5, 2019
Q1 Rental Update
EquipmentWatch Q1 Rental Report: Rates Rising Across All Equipment Types
Electric Self-Propelled Scissor Lifts were the only equipment type to see rate increases of over 2%. Crawler-Mounted Hydraulic Excavators had the second largest increase, at 1.51%.
April 24, 2019
Market Report Image
EquipmentWatch: Used-Machine Prices Increased 0.5% in January
EquipmentWatch analyzed 450,000 asset sales with total value of $36.3 billion for its February Market Report, finding resale and auction prices both increased
March 13, 2019
The Cummins Performance Series B6.7 engine is designed to serve both the European and North American markets. Most engine manufacturers serve global markets and offer flexible diesel engine solutions for customers in different regions.
What’s Next in Off-Road Diesel Exhaust Regulations?
With the example of the European Union’s more stringent Stage V diesel emissions limits, will the U.S. be satisfied with Tier 4 Final?
February 4, 2019
Rdoe Used Equipment Outlook Jan19
Used Equipment Outlook for the First Half of 2019
For those looking for a used machine, the combination of more availability and lower demand makes it a great time to pursue a purchase.
January 14, 2019
Wa480 8 Full Bucket
BOMAG and Komatsu America Announce Distribution Pact
Komatsu’s six company-owned dealerships will provide for the sale and support of BOMAG compaction, milling, paving and reclaiming/stabilizing equipment
January 3, 2019
Etractor
Sullivan Auctioneers Launches eTractor.com Machinery Marketplace
eTractor.com marketplace powered by Proxibid includes heavy construction machinery, commercial trucks and farm equipment
December 19, 2018
United Rentals
United Rentals Shoots for 15% Revenue Increase in 2019 to $9.15B
“Our 2019 guidance reflects the healthy momentum we see going into year-end and our confidence that positive conditions will prevail in the coming year," says Michael Kneeland, United Rentals CEO.
December 19, 2018
Ipaf Approved
IPAF Agrees to Certify United Rentals MEWP Training Courses
United Rentals is now able to deliver IPAF Certified mobile elevated work platform (MEWP), also known as AWP, operator training delivered through its United Academy blended learning platform.
December 17, 2018
Blue Sky Clouds Construction 259940
Do You Need a Crane Operator Certification?
On December 10th, OSHA’s Crane and Derricks in Construction Rule went in to effect and there are two criteria the asphalt pavement industry should be aware of
December 17, 2018
The Silver Lining of the New Lease Accounting Standard
Not only are many of the lease accounting changes relatively neutral, there is actually a silver lining with numerous positive impacts, says ELFA president
December 17, 2018
Topcon introduces &apos;Infrastructure and Technology&apos; documentary series.
Topcon Documentary Series Brings Awareness to Automation and Technology in Construction
Video series looks at how technological advancements have changed infrastructure and what to expect going forward
November 28, 2018
Ara Logo Rgb New
North American Rental Revenue Forecast to Surpass $71 billion in 2022
American Rental Association forecasts US equipment rental revenue to finish 2018 7.6% above 2017, with upper-5% growth rates in 2019 and 2020
November 19, 2018
Inhaling toxic dust including harmful particles such as silica and asbestos has a profound impact on the lungs.
Protecting Construction Workers' Lungs is a Safety Issue
Construction workers are at high risk for lung cancer and other lung diseases and should take proper care and precautions to keep healthy
October 26, 2018
Eqw Logos1 E1465933702904
EquipmentWatch Unveils a New Suite of Fleet Consulting Products to Solve Large-scale Fleet Problems
A new suite of fleet consulting products are now available to contractors and equipment professionals seeking efficient solutions to large-scale fleet problems.
October 24, 2018
Oct Mci
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Eases in October
Confidence in the equipment finance market eased for the month to 63.2, a decrease from the September index of 65.5
October 23, 2018
At the NUCA PA award ceremondy (from left) Steve Funk, General Superintendent, Schlouch Inc.; Chuck Fehlinger, NUCA PA President; Don Swasing, Chief Operating Officer, Schlouch Inc.; and William Kukurin, NUCA PA Vice-President.
Schlouch Inc. Receives NUCA Industry Impact Award
Blandon, PA, contractor lauded by state association for opening leadership conferences to industry, innovating in development of safety culture
October 16, 2018
Hqdefault 5ba302a035aaf
[VIDEO] AGC Survey Measures How Contractors are Raising Pay to Attract Workers
Survey found 77% of contractors have raised their pay scales to attract more employees; plus more construction industry news on the September 20, 2018, edition of Construction News Tracker
September 20, 2018
Work Truck Upfitter
Upfitter Backlogs Created by Strong Truck Demand
‘Our upfit partners are ready to add employees to meet the demand, but many are having challenges finding qualified candidates’
September 25, 2018
World Of Concrete Logo
World of Concrete 2019 Announces Attendee Registration is Now Open
World of Concrete attendee registration has officially opened and expectations are this will be the largest WOC event in over a decade.
September 19, 2018