Online Attachment Shopping Site Provides 24/7 Access to Attachments On Demand

Attachment Supply Company launches an e-Commerce and online marketing site for easily buying and selling attachments online.

June 29, 2021
Attachment Supply Company (ASC)
Asc Website
Picture1

Attachment Supply Company (ASC) has launched an online shopping site, attachmentsupply.com, an e-Commerce and online marketing site for buying and selling attachments online, on demand, 24/7. It is designed to provide manufacturers with a trustworthy, reputable digital platform to sell their products and buyers with a dynamic, easy to use cyber store to make purchases at any time of the day, from anywhere.

James Baird, co-founder, teamed up with business partner Greg Janke to develop ASC in order to help connect buyers and sellers online in an easy, hassle-free way. “We intentionally built this site with the customers’ shopping experience in mind, including features and functionality that quickly and easily provide them with all of the necessary information and support they need to make informed attachment buying decisions,” says Baird.

Specifically catering to the construction equipment attachments market, ACS offers all makes, models and sizes — from compact equipment, like skid steers and track loaders, up through heavy construction machinery, including large wheel loaders and excavators. New makes and models are added monthly.

Attachments listed on the site are logically organized by machine type or attachment type then by sub-classifications like style, size and specifications to help customers select the right one. Site features include enhanced, elastic search capabilities such as a predictive search bar found on every page, as well as the ability to search by machine model/type, attachment type and brand.

Simple, easy to navigate drop-down menus are available on every page to quickly find and easily select items, including stock and built-to-order choices. “Customer orders will immediately be fulfilled and drop shipped directly from our manufacturing partners or from our own inventory in Akron (OH) in order to ensure timely delivery of our customers’ purchases," Baird notes.

Other features include:

  • A single, all-inclusive pricing model that includes product and shipping costs so customers can see the total cost of the purchase before checkout.
  • A 100% price match guarantee, plus if the attachment doesn’t work with their machine, customers can return their purchase at no cost.
  • A "My Fleet" feature will be available soon that allows users to build out a digital profile of the fleet they own, including the specific machines they are shopping for. As they are browsing the site, the feature will highlight attachments that particularly fit the customer’s equipment fleet.
  • A "live" person is available to respond to questions and inquiries in real-time if needed.

Enhancements planned for the site include adding more products, site features and functionality, as well as purchasing solutions to support customers’ attachment purchasing decisions.

