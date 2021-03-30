Caterpillar Introduces Five New Soil Compactors to the Market

The CS10 GC, CP11 GC, CS11 GC, CP12 GC & CS12 GC were all introduced to help meet customer demand

March 30, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
Caterpillar, Inc. have expanded their single-drum vibratory soil compactor line with the introduction of the new 84-in. drum width Cat GC Series, built for simple operation, high reliability and low cost-per-hour performance. With both smooth (CS) and padfoot (CP) drum models available for the compaction of granular and cohesive soils, the new models deliver reliable performance for applications such as road building, site preparation, large earth fill applications etc.

Machine Features:

  • Offering high static linear load and more weight at the drum for superior compaction, the new series consists of the 10-ton-class CS10 GC, 11-ton CS11 GC and CP11 GC, and 12-ton CS12 GC and CP12 GC.
  • The GC Series is powered by the 120.7hp Cat C3.6 diesel engine that meets stringent US EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emission standards. Standard Eco-Mode operation reduces engine speed to 2,000 rev/min to deliver up to 10% fuel savings over operation at high idle, whilst the engine’s long oil and filter change interval helps reduce service time and costs.
  • Easy-to-select speed control offers one-button switching from working to travel speed. The compactors’ single propel pump with limited slip differential rear axle deliver gradeability up to 55% for the 10- and 11-tonne models, and up to 50% for the 12-tonne models.
  • The new GC vibratory soil compactors also feature the Cat exclusive pod-style vibration system, providing a three-year/3,000-hour service interval. And with more weight at the drum than the B Series, the new models are said to offer high compaction performance. Dual amplitude and frequency increase the versatility of the new line, with a single button allowing the operator to quickly change from high to low amplitude.
  • Additional XT weight kits and padfoot shell kits for CS smooth drum models increase machine flexibility. Weight kits for the CS10 GC and CS11 GC replace the front bumper and add weights under the yoke tube of the CS 11 GC to bump each model up to the next weight class, expanding application capabilities, whilst the B Series shell kit design converts GC Series smooth drum compactors into a padfoot drum roller, allowing these machines to efficiently compact cohesive soils as well as granular.
  • In operation, digital readouts show critical operating data at a glance and are customizable for operator preference. All main controls are located on the right-hand-side console for easy access and include the propel lever with vibration control, engine throttle and Eco-Mode selection, and emergency stop and parking brake. Standard auto-vibe automatically starts/stops machine vibration based on the propel lever position to prevent compaction while not moving.
  • The GC Series also offers improved operator platform access/egress with angled steps, anti-skid entrance and conveniently located handrails, whilst an iso-mounted operator station with rubber floor mat minimizes vibration feedback to reduce fatigue. The machine’s design also delivers superior visibility around the compactor, whilst internal and external mirrors provide excellent visibility and an optional rear-vision camera further expand the operator’s view toward the rear of the machine.
  • GC Series compactors come as standard with Product Link Elite, which captures critical operating data, monitors machine health and provides service reminders and fault code alerts to improve fleet management. A host of optional scalable technologies are also available, including Machine Drive Power, Compaction Meter Value, mapping and machine-to-machine communication.
