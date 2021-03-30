New Caterpillar Utility Compactors to Feature Compaction Measurement Technology

Three new tandem and combination utility compactors were introduced to deliver increased productivity, efficiency, simple operation and easy maintenance

March 30, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
Screen Shot 2021 03 30 At 10 24 16 Am

The new line includes weight-based model name changes with the new Cat CB2.5 GC replacing the CB2.5, CB2.7 GC replacing the CB2.7, and new CC2.7 GC replacing the CC2.6. These versatile rollers take on a range of soil and asphalt applications, including parking lots, driveways, urban streets, landscaping and small construction sites.

Machine Features:

  • Powered by a turbocharged Cat C1.7T engine rated at 18.4-kW, the CB2.5 GC, CB2.7 GC and CC2.7 GC models meet EU Stage V emission standards without an aftertreatment system, simplifying maintenance and lowering service costs. Advanced hydraulics and exclusive power management software help deliver equivalent performance with the smaller engine. Their new auto idle shutdown feature helps to conserve fuel and machine hours.
  • Machines now feature Compaction Measurement Technology to help improve machine compaction performance and consistency 
  • Reengineered operator controls feature simple rocker switches and an easy-to-read Cat display for intuitive operation, so even inexperienced operators can quickly learn. A switch efficiently controls low/high vibration frequencies, while auto vibration control ceases vibration when the travel lever is in neutral to prevent marking of the asphalt mat. Available dual propel levers help to improve operator comfort.
  • Offering compaction widths from 1,000 mm to 1,300 mm, all new Cat utility compactors feature large 720 mm drum diameters for a smooth mat finish. Thicker, 14 mm drum shells deliver added durability and more compactive effort due to the increased weight. The rollers’ 50 mm drum offset improves compaction efficiency when rolling next to curbs. A narrow frame design allows for improved visibility to the job surface and drum edge. Optional compaction measurement value (CMV) displays measured material stiffness to the operator, improving compaction performance, eliminating unnecessary passes and improving consistency.
  • GC series models incorporate a water tank gauge for continuous monitoring from the operator’s station, so the tank does not run dry. Better positioned nozzles on the spray bars improves water coverage on the drum to prevent material pick-up. The inventive new spray test mode on the water system facilitates testing and adjusting nozzle angle to ensure proper drum coverage.
  • Standard Cat ET (electronic technician) diagnostic software. When connected to the Electronic Control Module (ECM), Cat ET accesses diagnostic information such as status parameters display, active diagnostic codes viewing, logged diagnostic codes view, and diagnostic tests and calibration to help identify machine issues.
  • Standard Product Link technology captures critical operating data, fault codes and machine location information to boost fleet management efficiency. Optional Remote Troubleshoot analyzes real-time machine data for diagnostics of fault codes without impacting machine productivity and potentially saving a service trip to the jobsite. Allowing for machine software updates around the production schedule, optional Remote Flash ensures these utility compactors are operating with the most current version of software.
Caterpillar Inc. - Peoria, IL
September 9, 2014
