Trimble Earthworks Now Supports Soil Compactors

Trimble has announced that their Earthworks Grade Control Platform version 2.4 will now feature support for soil compactors. Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors is a GNSS-based, 3D compaction control solution designed to make soil compaction more accurate, faster and easier. Operators will experience the same intuitive, easy-to-use Trimble Earthworks software interface currently available for excavators, dozers and motor graders for improved productivity.

Compaction Control for Soil Compactors

Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors enables contractors to accurately control the compaction process, while reducing unnecessary passes that can result in over compaction. The platform makes the overall compaction process more efficient, with a higher level of accuracy and less rework. With soil compaction part of the extensible Trimble Earthworks platform, contractors can take advantage of shorter training times, less downtime and increased remote operator support in the field as well as benefiting from ongoing platform developments.

"Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors is easy to learn and more accessible for many different types of users because it leverages the intuitive Trimble machine control interface and applies it to soil compactors," said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Civil Construction. "Adding this new machine type to the Trimble Earthworks platform gives contractors the ability to more easily manage their mixed fleets, train operators and manage jobsite data."

Improvements in material/surface lifts and layer management allow for more accurate data and easier data management. Office-to-field connectivity enables efficient communication and data transferring across the project. In the field and office, contractors can easily interpret the valuable productivity data collected from the machine, such as work previously completed versus work completed that day.

Pricing Flexibility

Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors features software licensing options at different pricing levels for budget conscious contractors. New infield design licenses for operators or 3D model-only licenses for increased functionality in the office make it possible for contractors to only pay for the features that they need.

Availability

Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for soil compactors is now available globally through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/machinecontrol.