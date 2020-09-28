Manitex International Adds Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic as Distributor

Manitex International Inc., an international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, has announced the expansion of its Industrial crane distribution network to include Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic Construction Equipment, headquartered in Ashland, Virginia.

Effective immediately, Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic will represent Manitex as a full-service dealer for industrial cranes in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, joining the Manitex network of equipment dealers who are supporting Manitex products throughout North America and abroad. Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic has placed initial stocking orders for retail distribution commensurate with this announcement. Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic is a full-service crane sales, service, and rental organization, having a long history of servicing the equipment retail and rental industry, with a focus on high quality products and service since 1992.

Scott Smith-Manitex, eastern region business manager, commented, “Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic has been a valued Manitex partner since 1999, representing Manitex’s full line of boom trucks. Given Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic’s history, we are confident Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic will increase Manitex’s industrial crane presence in the mid-atlantic states and foster continued growth in the region. We welcome new opportunities to come with Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic and look forward to supporting their success."