Manitex International Adds Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic as Distributor

Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic is a full-service crane sales, service, and rental organization, with a long history of servicing the equipment retail and rental industry.

September 28, 2020
Manitex Inc.
Manitex International Inc., an international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, has announced the expansion of its Industrial crane distribution network to include Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic Construction Equipment, headquartered in Ashland, Virginia.

Effective immediately, Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic will represent Manitex as a full-service dealer for industrial cranes in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, joining the Manitex network of equipment dealers who are supporting Manitex products throughout North America and abroad. Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic has placed initial stocking orders for retail distribution commensurate with this announcement. Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic is a full-service crane sales, service, and rental organization, having a long history of servicing the equipment retail and rental industry, with a focus on high quality products and service since 1992.

Scott Smith-Manitex, eastern region business manager, commented, “Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic has been a valued Manitex partner since 1999, representing Manitex’s full line of boom trucks. Given Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic’s history, we are confident Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic will increase Manitex’s industrial crane presence in the mid-atlantic states and foster continued growth in the region. We welcome new opportunities to come with Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic and look forward to supporting their success."

