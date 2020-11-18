JCB will now offer a fully glazed cab on the 19C-1E — according to the company, an industry first for the electric mini excavator sector. This development will increase its appeal in countries with a colder and wetter climate. The machine will use the same spacious cab as JCB’s conventional 1 to 2-ton models and will be equipped with an electric heater to provide instant heat to de-mist windows and warm the cab for the operator.

With a large glazed area, the ROPS/FOPS cab is equipped with easy-to-replace laminated flat glass. It has a 70/30 front windshield split, with clear jointing, for an unobstructed view of the digging area. The JCB cab offers a clear view all around the machine. The cab uses the same LED working lights and wipers as the diesel models, which makes it easier to work in poor visibility or during hours of darkness when required.

When operating the machine with the heater on, there is zero impact to the machine’s digging or tracking performance. Most importantly, the superior battery capacity allows a full day’s shift to be worked.

The addition of a cab option will increase the appeal of the 19C-1E in regions with challenging weather conditions, where a canopy is not suitable. The E-Tech cab provides a dry and comfortable operating environment throughout the working day. It, also, includes a locking door adding to the security of the machine for contractors and rental companies.