Takeuchi Announces Roadbuilders Machinery as New Dealer in Southwest Missouri

Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer.

May 2, 2020
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi-US, an innovative global leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer. Located in Springfield, Missouri, the company also has a location in Kansas City, Kansas, where it is headquartered, and four locations throughout Nebraska.

RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental to customers throughout southwest Missouri, including Springfield, Branson and Joplin. 

Originally starting off serving the construction industry when it was established in 1985, the dealer has since branched off into additional markets with more available equipment lines. This includes construction, earthmoving, mining, landscaping, erosion control, aggregate processing, drilling, material handling, paving, compaction, trailers and attachment products.

“We have worked with all five of the other RoadBuilders Machinery branches, so we know the top notch support they provide, in addition to highly trained service personnel,” says Jeff Stewart, vice president and general manager at Takeuchi-US. “We have no doubt Takeuchi will do very well in Springfield and the surrounding areas with such a well-established dealer. We are excited to expand upon our strong partnership.” 

“Takeuchi is a strong brand and the machines have done very well at our locations,” says Josh Clymer, vice president of RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply. “We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with Takeuchi, in addition to providing a great option for our customers in southwest Missouri.”

For more information on Takeuchi dealers, visit the Takeuchi dealer page. For more information on Takeuchi track loaders, wheel loaders, excavators or skid steers, visit www.takeuchi-us.com. Follow Takeuchi on Facebook or on Twitter @TakeuchiMFG

 

