CASE Construction Equipment has donated a skid steer to Wichita Habitat for Humanity, expanding the manufacturer’s relationship with the international non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through affordable home ownership. Globally, Habitat for Humanity has helped build, renovate and repair more than 600,000 decent, affordable houses sheltering more than 3 million people worldwide.

“This incredibly versatile machine will add efficiency and safety, and help meet many of the special challenges we face when working on urban infill lots in Wichita,” says Ann Fox, executive director, Wichita Habitat for Humanity. “The skid steer will be used to clear dead trees, concrete and brush from vacant lots. It also will manage dirt work, grade, unload and move construction materials and help set trusses. In the past large groups of volunteers would be assembled to do this work, or equipment was loaned or rented - adding complexity to scheduling.”

This is particularly important in the era of COVID-19 and the added stresses being placed on charities and housing.

“Volunteer teams are limited to 10 people right now to ensure everyone’s health and safety by maintaining physical distancing within the relatively small project space,” says Fox. “That means a slower construction cycle at a time when the need for safe, affordable housing is at an all-time high.”

“Our work with Habitat for Humanity allows us to help build stronger communities, and provide housing and resources for deserving families,” says Leandro Lecheta, head of construction equipment — North America, CASE. “The CASE skid steer donated today will take some of the heavy lifting off the shoulders of volunteers, allow them to get more done in a day, and put even more families back on the path of home ownership.”

CASE employees frequently volunteer with Habitat organizations across the U.S. through the company’s Impact Day program — and the Wichita chapter also shares its hometown with the CNH Industrial manufacturing plant in Wichita, which manufactures all CASE skid steer and compact track loaders.