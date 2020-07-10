CASE Donates Skid Steer to Habitat for Humanity

The donation to the Wichita Habitat for Humanity expands the manufacturer’s relationship with the international non-profit dedicated to improving lives through affordable home ownership

Jul 10th, 2020
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
Ann Fox with Habitat and Troy Williams with CASE alongside the donated skid steer
Ann Fox with Habitat and Troy Williams with CASE alongside the donated skid steer
Caseconstructionequipment 10072354

CASE Construction Equipment has donated a skid steer to Wichita Habitat for Humanity, expanding the manufacturer’s relationship with the international non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through affordable home ownership. Globally, Habitat for Humanity has helped build, renovate and repair more than 600,000 decent, affordable houses sheltering more than 3 million people worldwide.

“This incredibly versatile machine will add efficiency and safety, and help meet many of the special challenges we face when working on urban infill lots in Wichita,” says Ann Fox, executive director, Wichita Habitat for Humanity. “The skid steer will be used to clear dead trees, concrete and brush from vacant lots. It also will manage dirt work, grade, unload and move construction materials and help set trusses. In the past large groups of volunteers would be assembled to do this work, or equipment was loaned or rented - adding complexity to scheduling.”

This is particularly important in the era of COVID-19 and the added stresses being placed on charities and housing.

“Volunteer teams are limited to 10 people right now to ensure everyone’s health and safety by maintaining physical distancing within the relatively small project space,” says Fox. “That means a slower construction cycle at a time when the need for safe, affordable housing is at an all-time high.”

“Our work with Habitat for Humanity allows us to help build stronger communities, and provide housing and resources for deserving families,” says Leandro Lecheta, head of construction equipment — North America, CASE. “The CASE skid steer donated today will take some of the heavy lifting off the shoulders of volunteers, allow them to get more done in a day, and put even more families back on the path of home ownership.”

CASE employees frequently volunteer with Habitat organizations across the U.S. through the company’s Impact Day program — and the Wichita chapter also shares its hometown with the CNH Industrial manufacturing plant in Wichita, which manufactures all CASE skid steer and compact track loaders.

Recommended
Lendio Ppp Industry
New PPP Data Measures How Many Contractors and Construction Jobs the Loans Saved
Construction is among the industries that have so far claimed the largest amount of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The extended program is still looking to disburse $130B in aid.
Jul 8th, 2020
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%.
Infrastructure Construction Jobs Decline Even As Construction Adds 158,000 Workers In June
Gains in June are concentrated in home building as state and local governments postpone or cancel roads and other projects in the face of looming budget deficits
Jul 7th, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
Jul 7th, 2020
Latest
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28th, 2020
Bobcat S64 Bucket Dsc01437 19e2 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Skid-steer Loaders
May 20th, 2020
Kovaco 4 0 Min
Elise 900 Electric Skid-steer Loader
KOVACO's Elise 900 consists of three electric motors, two of which are used for travel and one used for the hydraulic system only.
May 13th, 2020
Takeuchi Ts80 Application7
Takeuchi TS80 skid steer loader
The TS80 series is the only model in the Takeuchi skid steer loader lineup.
Mar 31st, 2020
Vertex 01
Guide to Ordering the Right Size Skid Steer Tire
Seven steps to measure skid steer tires.
Mar 20th, 2020
Jd Smart Grade333 Gctl 3
John Deere 333G Compact Track Loader with Integrated SmartGrade
SmartGrade integrated on the 333G is a first for compact equipment, and 3-way power/angle/tilt attachment for the biggest CTL is the first purpose-fit dozer for Deere CTLs
Mar 16th, 2020
Cat Smart Attach 5e02kf8j 320
[VIDEO] Caterpillar's Smart Grader Attachment Works Like a Side-Shift without the Weight
Cat's Tharen Peterson says the side extensions on the smart grader blade for D3 skid steers can work around obstacles at much lower weight than side-shift functionality
Mar 12th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 3 30 21 Pm
[VIDEO] Gehl Demos Electric 165E Skid Steer
At CONEXPO 2020 Gehl showed off its concept electric R165E skid steer which allows a full 8-hour work day using a 48-volt capacity.
Mar 11th, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Electrification of Compact Construction Equipment Continues to Gain Momentum
The trend toward electrification of compact construction equipment will impact the future construction jobsite.
Mar 9th, 2020
Bobcat S76 skid steer with angle broom
Bobcat to Debut These New Products and Technologies at CONEXPO 2020
Bobcat’s new vision will be on full display at CONEXPO with the largest product and technology services lineup in company history
Mar 5th, 2020
Mecalac plans an array of hourly equipment demonstrations at booth F2658 during CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Featured equipment includes the 6MCR crawler skid-excavator with speeds up to 6.2 mph (10 kmh).
Mecalac to Demonstrate Game-Changing Models at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
The company plans to offer an array of choreographed, 20-minute equipment displays.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Restored 1970 JD24 Loader. The JD24 entered the market in 1970 powered by a 37 hp gasoline Wisconsin engine and a lift capacity to full height of 1,700 lb.
John Deere Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Skid Steers With Restored Model at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
Feb 20th, 2020
Bobcat T76 Bucket 05a1277 19e3 Fc
Bobcat R-Series S76 and T76 Compact Loaders
Redesigned lift arms feature cast steel sections that provide greater strength while enabling a slimmer profile arm that also enhances visibility
Feb 14th, 2020
L328 100
[VIDEO] New Holland Upgrades 300 Series Skid Steers for Easier Operation
The advanced technology in the new 300 Series includes the Super Boom vertical lift linkage, a new 8-in.camera, straight-line tracking improvements, fully upgraded electrical harness and much more.
Feb 14th, 2020
Maxresdefault 5e45d2c7dd4fa
[VIDEO] 2020 CAT 289 D3 Skid Steer: Contractor's Hands-on Working Review
First next-gen review of Caterpillar's 289 D3 compact track loader -- very thorough, time-on-the-job work review from Ontario contractor, Ken White Construction
Feb 13th, 2020
Case Sr210 B 2
[VIDEO] Case B Series Skid Steers Designed to Address Operator Shortage
The Case B Series skid steers are focused on making operators efficient, safe and productive no matter the operator's level of experience
Feb 10th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 05 At 3 29 33 Pm
[VIDEO] Bobcat's First R-Series Loaders Debut at World of Concrete
Get a close up walk around of the first two Bobcat R-Series loaders, the S76 and T76.
Feb 5th, 2020
Case Tv370 B 5e39db1b70161
[VIDEO] Sit in the Operator’s Seat of the New Case B Series Skid Steer
Case has re-engineered its B Series skid steers and compact track loaders to improve operator comfort and productivity.
Feb 5th, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Case Redesigns B Series Skid Steers and CTLs to Improve Operator Experience
The new Case B Series skid steers and compact track loaders were designed to be simple and intuitive to operate and control.
Feb 5th, 2020
Case Sr210 B
Case Completely Redesigns for B Series Skid Steers
Improved skid steer and compact track loader power is integrated with new control and operator interfaces to elevate construction productivity
Feb 4th, 2020
Bobcat T76 compact track loader
Bobcat to Display New R-Series Loaders and R2-Series Excavators at World of Concrete
Bobcat R-Series T76 compact track loaders and the S76 skid-steer loaders feature sharp departures in form and function, Doosan-powered excavators get new control joysticks
Jan 27th, 2020
Wacker Neuson Sw32 100hp Skid Steer
Wacker Neuson 100-hp Skid-steer and Compact Track Loader Models
Wacker's SW32 skid steer, ST40 and ST50 compact track loaders are optimized for faster cycle times when pushing or digging heavy materials.
Jan 16th, 2020
Vermeer Loader Models
Vermeer To Market Branded MULTIONE Articulated Loaders
Vermeer and MultiOne will partner to offer compact articulated loaders through Vermeer dealer network.
Jan 14th, 2020
Jd Small Frame G Series Upgrades 2
John Deere Tier 4 Final G-Series Loaders
G Series includes four skid steers and one compact track loader featuring improved horsepower-to-weight ratios and an optimized boom design
Nov 21st, 2019