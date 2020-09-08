Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Adds Michael Fuller as Senior Product Manager

Fuller will be responsible for product training with dealers with a focus on excavators.

September 8, 2020

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., welcomes Mike Fuller back to the Product Marketing Team. As a senior product manager, Fuller will be responsible for product training with dealers with a focus on excavators. He will work with Chad Parker, the senior product specialist for wheel loaders, to provide sales training and materials for Hyundai dealers across the country. 

Fuller has more than 20 years of experience in various aspects of the construction industry, including working previously with Hyundai as a product specialist/product sales trainer. 

“We are delighted to welcome Mike back to our organization. Mike is an experienced equipment professional who understands how the machine works and is used in the field. With his industry experience, Mike will enhance our excavator marketing sector as a senior product manager. I look forward to watching him assist Hyundai dealer sales professionals to expand our presence,” said Stan Park, HCEA vice president of Distribution & Marketing.

